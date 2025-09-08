If you're looking for a pair of the best floorstanding speakers, then why not go for the Q Acoustics 5050? Not only did we rate them five stars, give them two What Hi-Fi? Awards, and make them our Product of the Year in 2024, but right now they're discounted down to a record-low price.

The deal means you can snap them up for £1119 at Peter Tyson. The previous lowest price was £1169, which means you can benefit from an additional £40 saving if you buy them now.

Record-low Save 14% Q Acoustics 5050: was £1,299 now £1,119 at Peter Tyson It doesn't get much better than five-star, award-winning sound. If that tickles your fancy, these floorstanders deliver quality in abundance. With sensational sound, impressive insight, clarity, and scale, you really are getting the complete package. Better still, they're now discounted down to the lowest price they've ever been.

The flagship pair in Q Acoustics' 5000 range of speakers, they're a step up in size and cabinet volume compared to their five-star 5040 siblings and use a single 25mm soft dome tweeter and twin 15cm mid/bass drivers.

Four different finish options are available for the cabinet: Satin Black, Satin White, Holme Oak and Santos Rosewood, all of which carry this saving.

During testing, we found these extremely satisfying towers serve up a classy sound with plenty of scale and dynamic thrust.

In our Q Acoustics 5050 review, we said they produce “a generous soundstage that is well-focused and nicely layered” and “they never sound confused and manage to keep hold of a multitude of instrumental strands without losing track of the musical whole”.

The speakers are rear-ported, but they aren’t overly fussy about room positioning and manage to summon “some of the most controlled and articulate bass that we have heard from a tower at this level”.

One tiny thing to consider is that we think, “their tonal balance is still a touch forward", so you'll just need to bear this in mind when pairing the speakers with electronics.

As a result, if you own a bright or forward-sounding stereo amplifier, these might not be the speakers for you, but otherwise, the Q Acoustics 5050 are clear, detailed and dynamically strong performers.

And at a record-low price at Peter Tyson, these Award-winning speakers just became an even more attractive option.

