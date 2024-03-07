Q Acoustics announces the 5050 flagship floorstanders for its 5000 series

Q Acoustics has launched a new flagship speaker for its 5000 loudspeaker range, the Q Acoustics 5050 floorstanders.

As the most powerful speaker in the range, boasting the biggest mid/bass drivers in the series at 15cm each, the 5050 offer a viable option for even the largest listening rooms.

It joins the 5010 bookshelf, 5020 standmount and the Award-winning 5040 floorstander, with the 5090 centre channel completing the line-up for a home cinema speaker package.

Like its rangemates, the 5050 uses Q Acoustics’ proprietary Continuous Curved Cone (also known as C3 – or “C-cubed”) profile in the mid/bass driver, which promises smoother high-frequency integration with the tweeter, improved bass dynamics and more flexibility with speaker placement, thanks to a tighter, damped low-end.

Harmonic distortion is also reduced, to help the 5050 – and the 5000 series as a whole – deliver a sonic performance and wide soundstage that punches above its price range.

Best of both worlds

This is a result of careful engineering, addressing what Q Acoustics believes to be the shortcomings in one of the basic geometrical elements of drive unit design.

By creating a single, smooth, continuous curve profile, Q Acoustics believes the C3 drivers combine the best characteristics of both straight and flared cones, delivering double the benefits.

The cone’s geometry does need good motor strength for the very best performance though. To ensure this, Q Acoustics uses substantial magnets, coupled to large voice coils to deliver a 50% increase in power handling and control, over a comparable driver.

It’s this that helps to improve the dynamic range of the speaker, especially in the bass region.

Flagship design

(Image credit: Q Acoustics)

Just as the rest of the range does, the 5050 inherits the cabinet design of the company’s flagship Concept range, with three key takeaways.

Firstly, the 25mm high-frequency driver is fully hermetically sealed and mechanically isolated from the front baffle to prevent internal cabinet pressure, and also to prevent any vibration from the two 15cm mid/bass drivers.

The inner chamber is also carefully vented for lower distortion, with a lower crossover point to offer seamless integration through the crossover region.

To help the 5050 further evade the internal pressure floorstanders are so vulnerable to, they have been fitted with four Helmholtz Pressure Equalisers (HPETM) tubes (their smaller 5040 siblings use two), to guard against unwanted standing waves and colouration.

Finally, Point-2-Point internal bracing helps to stiffen the cabinet to further minimise any lower frequency resonance, while also focusing on producing solid stereo imaging and improving the soundstage.

This is all wrapped up in a contemporary design, also inspired by the Concept speaker series, with laminated baffle fronts and a clean front presentation uninterrupted by any fixings.

We were impressed by the 5040 models, which won our coveted Product of the Year 2023 Award for floorstanders, so it's fair to say we have high expectations for this new pair.

Pricing and availability

(Image credit: Q Acoustics)

Just like the rest of the 5000 series, the 5050 loudspeakers are available in a choice of four finishes, including Satin Black, Satin White, Santos Rosewood and the new lighter wood veneer, Holme Oak.

They come with solid aluminium stabilisers and top adjustable spikes for easier levelling adjustment, while low-profile speaker terminals enable a tidy appearance that allows the speaker to be placed closer to the back wall if required.

The Q Acoustics 5050 are priced at £1,299 / €1,699 / $1,999 /AU$2,999 and available now in the UK and Europe, and are on pre-order in the States.

