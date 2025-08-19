Save £100! The Award-winning B&W 606 S3 speakers have dropped to an excellent price

Amongst the best bookshelf speakers, you'll find one of Bowers & Wilkins' entry-level 600 series taking the top spot for a mid-price pair.

And right now, that price is even more affordable as the B&W 606 S3 are down to just £649 at Peter Tyson. That's a £100 saving!

They're the bigger, bolder and pricier sibling of the 607 S3's, which are currently £150 off. But, with this amazing deal, if you can accommodate the step-up speakers with bigger scale, greater clarity and openness, and more bass, now is the time to do it.

The Bowers & Wilkins 606 S3 bookshelf speakers are What Hi-Fi? Award winners and, unsurprisingly, received a five-star rating from our team of experts.

They're the top standmounters in the 600 Series 3 range, and the bigger sibling to the lovely B&W 607 S3 speakers, but with £100 saving at Peter Tyson right now, it might be worth stretching for the premium pair.

The 606 S3 offer a more mature presentation than the 607s with bigger, punchier, more open sound and stunning clarity, detail and refinement which makes them incredibly easy to listen to.

And if you're looking for more oomph to your bass, the bigger 16.5cm mid/bass driver and deeper cabinet mean added weight, punch and authority.

This led us to say in our full review: "This extra bass power means the 606 S3 speakers aren’t quite as prone to the slightly excitable and forward treble of its lively 607 S3 sibling; but we’d still take some care with partnering hi-fi products to get the very best out of these speakers."

And with build upgrades, from the new titanium tweeter to the revised speaker terminal layout around the back, the 606s are yet another step up in sound quality.

So, if you're looking for some standout standmounters with a larger scale of sound that's more to your liking, the B&W 606 S3 speakers can be yours for just £649 at Peter Tyson.

