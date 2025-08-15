Bowers & Wilkins' entry-level 600 series speakers are now in their eighth generation, and have won plenty of What Hi-Fi? Awards in their time. And the 607 S3 continue that proud legacy.

The smallest of B&W's 600 series, the S3 offer a phenomenal sound at a price that's more accessible than most. Especially now that they've dropped £150 to £449 at Electricshop.

That's just £20 off their lowest price ever. But you'd better hurry – Sevenoaks had the same deal and has now sold out.

B&W 607 S3 deal

The Bowers & Wilkins 607 S3 bookshelf speakers are some of the most refined of their size that we've tested in recent years.

By combining this refinement and clarity with their level of punch and dynamic heft, they are that rare beast: a speaker with a mature presentation that never relinquishes its sense of fun.

Build quality is second to none. The cabinets are chic and stylish, each housing a 25mm titanium double dome tweeter assembly. The tweeter’s two-part design uses a thin 25-micron main dome reinforced by a 30-micron ring, whereas Bowers' 13cm Continuum mid/bass is also in play, backed by a powerful motor assembly array and an updated crossover.

The results are outstanding.

As our original review verdict summed up: "B&W has gone back to its roots with these stunning speakers. We’re glad that, alongside a newfound level of detail, openness and precision, the 607 S3 have remembered to add in big doses of energy and dynamic prowess. It’s a winning combination."

For just £449 at Electricshop, this deal is not to be missed. The discount applies to all three finishes – while stocks last, that is.

