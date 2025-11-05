The KEF Q350 bookshelf speakers might be a few years old now, but when we tested them back in 2018 – and gave them a What Hi-Fi? Award – we found their sophisticated sound delivered beyond their price. That was when we tested them at £530.

Now, you can pick up these fantastic standmounts for £269 at Peter Tyson, nearly less than half our test amount and £270 off their original retail value. That’s an incredible price for speakers of this quality, perfect for anyone after a great hi-fi deal in the run up to Black Friday.

Five stars Save £280 KEF Q350: was £549 now £269 at Peter Tyson Offering a level of clarity and subtlety that’s difficult to match at this price, the KEF Q350 are Award-winning standmounts for good reason. Thanks to their clean looks, sturdy build and ample feature set, they’re a great first pair of standmounts or a fine upgrade to an existing hi-fi set up.

Deal for Black finish only

The KEF Q350 might be getting on a bit, but they're still some of the finest standmounts you'll find in their particular price tranche. The handsome boxes feature a sleek, minimalist design, with the detachable grilles snapping on magnetically.

A 25mm vented aluminium dome tweeter sits in the throat of a 16.5cm aluminium mid/bass driver, while their rear port, according to KEF, ensures any mid-range frequency leakage is less audible.

As you'd expect from a pair of KEF speakers, the Q350 employ the brand's Uni-Q driver with a damped tweeter loading tube to soak up unwanted activity from the back of the dome.

Such features combine to create a well-balanced sound with great timing, and while we wished the KEF350 had a more explicit sense of drama and drive when we tested them, their clarity and refinement remain unusually impressive for speakers in this price range.

£270 off also represents one of the best early Black Friday deals we’ve seen so far. If you’re after a bargain pair of bookshelf speakers, Peter Tyson has you covered.

