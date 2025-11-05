Quick! These Award-winning KEF speakers are less than half their original price in the run up to Black Friday
The KEF Q350 are great at £530, let alone £269
The KEF Q350 bookshelf speakers might be a few years old now, but when we tested them back in 2018 – and gave them a What Hi-Fi? Award – we found their sophisticated sound delivered beyond their price. That was when we tested them at £530.
Now, you can pick up these fantastic standmounts for £269 at Peter Tyson, nearly less than half our test amount and £270 off their original retail value. That’s an incredible price for speakers of this quality, perfect for anyone after a great hi-fi deal in the run up to Black Friday.
Offering a level of clarity and subtlety that’s difficult to match at this price, the KEF Q350 are Award-winning standmounts for good reason. Thanks to their clean looks, sturdy build and ample feature set, they’re a great first pair of standmounts or a fine upgrade to an existing hi-fi set up.
Deal for Black finish only
The KEF Q350 might be getting on a bit, but they're still some of the finest standmounts you'll find in their particular price tranche. The handsome boxes feature a sleek, minimalist design, with the detachable grilles snapping on magnetically.
A 25mm vented aluminium dome tweeter sits in the throat of a 16.5cm aluminium mid/bass driver, while their rear port, according to KEF, ensures any mid-range frequency leakage is less audible.
As you'd expect from a pair of KEF speakers, the Q350 employ the brand's Uni-Q driver with a damped tweeter loading tube to soak up unwanted activity from the back of the dome.
Such features combine to create a well-balanced sound with great timing, and while we wished the KEF350 had a more explicit sense of drama and drive when we tested them, their clarity and refinement remain unusually impressive for speakers in this price range.
£270 off also represents one of the best early Black Friday deals we’ve seen so far. If you’re after a bargain pair of bookshelf speakers, Peter Tyson has you covered.
MORE:
Save £100 on these five-star KEF speakers that are impressive all-rounders
Best bookshelf speakers: top standmounts for every budget
How to choose the right speakers and get the best sound
The latest hi-fi, home cinema and tech news, reviews, buying advice and deals, direct to your inbox.
James Cook is a staff writer at What Hi-Fi?. He spent several years writing for various business publications, before completing a National Council for the Training of Journalists (NCTJ) Diploma in Journalism. Outside of work, James spends his time playing bass guitar, watching TV and motivating himself to keep fit, often unsuccessfully.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.