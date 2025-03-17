Blimey! Focal's duo of Vestia speakers are more than 50% off – a spectacular deal

News
By Contributions from published

Some absolutely colossal savings to be had

Standmount speakers: Focal Vestia No.1
(Image credit: What Hi-Fi?)

Two members of Focal's Vestia range of speakers are outrageously good value right now. We've seen the speakers drop to 50 per cent during Black Friday, but this outrageous more-than-half-price deal slashes the Vestia No.1 standmounts from £899 to £449 at Peter Tyson, while the Vestia No.2 floorstanders drop to £899 from their original £2199.

The 50-per-cent-off saving applies across the three available finishes (black, dark wood and white) and comes with a six-year warranty, so these really are two of the best speaker deals you'll find in 22025. To bag either one, sign up for Peter Tyson's VIP program for free if you want the spiciest of spicy deals.

Best Focal Vestia loudspeaker deals

Focal Vestia No.1 was £899now £399 at Peter Tyson (save £500)Best deal with a free Peter Tyson VIP membership

Focal Vestia No.1 was £899 now £399 at Peter Tyson (save £500)
This is a whopping discount on a very competent pair of speakers. They may not be the last sonic word in 'fun', but for fans of smooth-sounding and insightful standmounts that offer plenty of scale and refinement, the Focal Vestia No.1 are very much the real deal. At less than half price, you can't really lose.
Best deal with a free Peter Tyson VIP membership

View Deal
Focal Vestia No.2 was £2199now £899 at Peter Tyson (save £1300)Best deal with a free Peter Tyson VIP membership

Focal Vestia No.2 was £2199 now £899 at Peter Tyson (save £1300)
The Vestia No2. are three-way bass-reflex floorstanders that marry two 16.5cm Slatefiber woofers with a 16.5cm Slatefiber mid/bass driver and 25mm Al/Mg inverted dome TAM tweeter. We haven't tested the floorstanders, but we have tried out the impressive No.1 bookshelf units above.
Best deal with a free Peter Tyson VIP membership

View Deal

While we haven't tested the entire Vestia range, the Focal Vestia No.1 standmounts spent time in our test rooms last November and impressed our expert reviews team, who called them "smooth, accomplished performers" and praised their "big, refined and impressively detailed" sound. At this knockdown price, they are superb value, aAnd if their performance is indicative of the whole series' talents, so too are their floorstander siblings.

The smallest and most affordable speakers in the French manufacturer’s mid-price range of Vestia loudspeakers, the No. 1 sport a classic two-way design, with a 16.5cm mid/bass driver made from Focal’s ‘slatefiber’ recycled carbon fibre material alongside a 25mm aluminium/magnesium inverted dome tweeter.

Externally, the Focals are nicely made and built to last, though their rather busy design will either enthral you or actively deter you depending on your taste. The French bookshelf units are constructed using ultra-rigid MDF for the main cabinets, with Focal claiming "class-leading" internal resonance control. As we said in our review, they're built and finished "to the sort of standard the asking price demands".

The Vestia No.1 also deliver an impressive listen. We described them as "a full-scale, burly and self-consciously sophisticated listen", with a deep-delving, punchy bass complemented by a detailed, smooth midrange alongside a good deal of rhythmic expression. These are mature, considered operators, taking your musical seriously and painting across an elaborate, generous soundstage. They could be a touch more fun and effervescent, but for picking a sonic style and excelling at it, it's hard to argue that the Vestia No.1 aren't a sonic success, especially at this slashed price.

Interested? We don't blame you. Head over to Peter Tyson for a brilliant buy.

MORE:

Read our full Focal Vestia No.1 review

These are the best bookshelf speakers you can buy

11 of the best closing tracks for testing your headphones or hi-fi system

Harry McKerrell
Harry McKerrell
Senior staff writer

Harry McKerrell is a senior staff writer at What Hi-Fi?. During his time at the publication, he has written countless news stories alongside features, advice and reviews of products ranging from floorstanding speakers and music streamers to over-ear headphones, wireless earbuds and portable DACs. He has covered launches from hi-fi and consumer tech brands, and major industry events including IFA, High End Munich and, of course, the Bristol Hi-Fi Show. When not at work he can be found playing hockey, practising the piano or trying to pet strangers' dogs.

With contributions from

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
Wharfedale Diamond 12.1
Best budget hi-fi speakers 2025: bookshelf and floorstanding models tried and tested
Q Acoustics 3050i
Save £650 on this five-star Q Acoustics 5.1 home cinema setup
Wharfedale Evo 4.4 towers flanking a wall-mounted TV
Best floorstanding speakers 2025: all models tested by experienced reviewers
A.C.T. One
The best 39 hi-fi speakers of What Hi-Fi?'s lifetime
Pro-Ject Colourful Audio System playing
These are the 11 coolest audio treats I’ve spotted after 48 hours at the Bristol Hi-Fi Show
Standmount speakers: Bowers &amp; Wilkins 606 S3
Best speakers 2025: reviewed and recommended by our experts
Latest in Hi-Fi Speakers
KEF LS50 Wireless II streaming speaker system on a desk next to the the Technics SC-CX700
4 things Technics needs to do to beat KEF’s LS50 Wireless II hi-fi system and one area where it’s better
Elipson Planet L Performance speakers
These Planet-shaped speakers promise "exceptionally pure sound" with an out-of-this-world design
Dynaudio Confidence 20A
Dynaudio's Confidence 20A active speakers boast "the biggest upgrade in active hi-fi in over a decade"
Fyne Audio F501E floorstanding speakers
Fyne Audio ousts Q Acoustics as our new favourite sub-£1000 floorstanding speakers
ProAc D20R floorstanding speakers
ProAc D20R
Wilson Benesch Horizon
The 7 best speakers we saw at the Bristol Hi-Fi Show 2025 – Ruark Audio, Wharfedale and more
Latest in News
The 48-inch Panasonic MZ800 OLED TV pictured against a white background
A Panasonic OLED TV for under £500? No, I'm not kidding!
Elipson Planet L Performance speakers
These Planet-shaped speakers promise "exceptionally pure sound" with an out-of-this-world design
The Ando Ando Ando Vinyl Record Watch with a brown leather strap being held in the hand.
Oh, this old thing? It's just a watch inspired by the Technics SL-1200 record player
Surround sound budget AV system
Sony launches its first new 4K Blu-ray player in over five years – and it's good and bad news
France&#039;s Gael Fickou practices on the eve of the Six Nations rugby union tournament match between France and Scotland.
France vs Scotland live stream: how to watch Six Nations 2025 match online now, team news
Apple Music Classical
Apple Music Classical lands on the web – but there's bad news for Mac users