Blimey! Focal's duo of Vestia speakers are more than 50% off – a spectacular deal

Two members of Focal's Vestia range of speakers are outrageously good value right now. We've seen the speakers drop to 50 per cent during Black Friday, but this outrageous more-than-half-price deal slashes the Vestia No.1 standmounts from £899 to £449 at Peter Tyson, while the Vestia No.2 floorstanders drop to £899 from their original £2199.

The 50-per-cent-off saving applies across the three available finishes (black, dark wood and white) and comes with a six-year warranty, so these really are two of the best speaker deals you'll find in 22025. To bag either one, sign up for Peter Tyson's VIP program for free if you want the spiciest of spicy deals.

This is a whopping discount on a very competent pair of speakers. They may not be the last sonic word in 'fun', but for fans of smooth-sounding and insightful standmounts that offer plenty of scale and refinement, the Focal Vestia No.1 are very much the real deal. At less than half price, you can't really lose.

The Vestia No2. are three-way bass-reflex floorstanders that marry two 16.5cm Slatefiber woofers with a 16.5cm Slatefiber mid/bass driver and 25mm Al/Mg inverted dome TAM tweeter. We haven't tested the floorstanders, but we have tried out the impressive No.1 bookshelf units above.

While we haven't tested the entire Vestia range, the Focal Vestia No.1 standmounts spent time in our test rooms last November and impressed our expert reviews team, who called them "smooth, accomplished performers" and praised their "big, refined and impressively detailed" sound. At this knockdown price, they are superb value, aAnd if their performance is indicative of the whole series' talents, so too are their floorstander siblings.

The smallest and most affordable speakers in the French manufacturer’s mid-price range of Vestia loudspeakers, the No. 1 sport a classic two-way design, with a 16.5cm mid/bass driver made from Focal’s ‘slatefiber’ recycled carbon fibre material alongside a 25mm aluminium/magnesium inverted dome tweeter.

Externally, the Focals are nicely made and built to last, though their rather busy design will either enthral you or actively deter you depending on your taste. The French bookshelf units are constructed using ultra-rigid MDF for the main cabinets, with Focal claiming "class-leading" internal resonance control. As we said in our review, they're built and finished "to the sort of standard the asking price demands".

The Vestia No.1 also deliver an impressive listen. We described them as "a full-scale, burly and self-consciously sophisticated listen", with a deep-delving, punchy bass complemented by a detailed, smooth midrange alongside a good deal of rhythmic expression. These are mature, considered operators, taking your musical seriously and painting across an elaborate, generous soundstage. They could be a touch more fun and effervescent, but for picking a sonic style and excelling at it, it's hard to argue that the Vestia No.1 aren't a sonic success, especially at this slashed price.

Interested? We don't blame you. Head over to Peter Tyson for a brilliant buy.

