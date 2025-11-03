The best floorstanding speakers fill any space with full, dynamic sound that is defined by breadth, scale and authority. But not all floorstanding speakers are created equal, and there are plenty you should steer clear of.

If you're asking for our recommendation, then we'd pick out the Award-winning Q Acoustics 5040, which also attracted a five-star rating when we reviewed it at the end of 2024.

Since then the floorstanders have dropped in price numerous times, but never as low as the £699 price that is currently available at Peter Tyson. The deal won't be around forever, so if the product looks good to you and the price matches your budget, we'd suggest sealing the deal while it's still available.

Best Q Acoustics 5040 floorstanding speakers deal

Save £300 Q Acoustics 5040: was £999 now £699 at Peter Tyson In August we saw these super speakers drop to £739, and now Peter Tyson has dropped them a further £40. That not only brings them to a record low price but also creates a seriously tempting offer. For the money, you'll get an insightful, expressive and entertaining performance at a very reasonable price. Five stars.

What Hi-Fi? Award winners.

If you're searching for a sub-£1000 pair of floorstanders that don't take up loads of space but deliver the sonic goods, this is the place to start.

At a technical level, the unassumingly compact 5040 employ Q Acoustics' standard twin mid/bass driver with a tweeter in the middle.

The 5040's mid/bass drivers, use Q Acoustics' new 'Continuous Curved Cone', designed to balance the benefits of a standard conical cone and a traditional flared shape.

When it comes to audio quality, the results are excellent for a set at this price. A fact demonstrated by our Q Acoustics 5040 review, where our experts reported:

"The Q Acoustics 5040 are even-handed performers that simply step out of the way of the music and let it shine. When partnered with care, they deliver a wonderfully expressive and insightful performance that’s class-leading at this level."

We can also confirm they are nicely made speakers with a pleasingly unobtrusive aesthetic that will fit into most lounges.

Our only word of caution is that they do need a little care with partnering, as their front-footed nature means you will want an amp or source that isn't too overenthusiastic. "Partner them with refined electronics and you won’t go far wrong," to quote our review.

This is one of the best hi-fi speaker deals we've seen in 2025, and at £699 at Peter Tyson, we think it's going to take some beating.

