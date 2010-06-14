Trending

Sony KDL-32NX503 review

This latest offering from Sony - in its new 'network range' - is undeniably a very capable LCD, but it's no show-stopping television Tested at £700.00

By Posted Review 

Our Verdict

Undeniably capable but not quite the show-stopper we’d hoped to see

For

  • Looks the part
  • loads of internet functions
  • Freeview HD
  • natural colours

Against

  • Lacks features compared with other ranges
  • average sound

After Sony's KDL-40EX503 faired well in our hands, we've now got our paws on the KDL-32NX503.

The NX stands for the ‘network range' while the 503 indicates it's the entry-level model in the series.

And we think this 32in LCD TV is something of a paradox. As part of the network range it's a shame it hasn't got built-in wi-fi – a feature available on 40in models and above on the '703 and '803 sets.

Similarly, it's only a 50Hz screen. Elsewhere you'll find four HDMI inputs, Bravia Engine 3 and 1080p resolution.

Still, it boasts an eye-catching design and the single panel of glass and sturdy pedestal stand give an assured start. And there's a twist, or rather a tilt – move one screw and you can tilt the screen back at a six-degree angle.

Stream video from the web
You can also stream video from YouTube, access LoveFilm for streaming and connect to apps from Facebook and Twitter. DLNA support and USB media playback complete the spec.

A Freeview HD tuner ensures tasty off-air images with natural colours, smooth motion and good detail, but the lightweight, muffled sound could be better.

Switch to video and the superb Avatar Blu-ray disc is crisp, smooth and insightful. Dark black scenes work well but brighter scenes by contrast lack a little punch and dynamism.

So, a step forward in picture performance over many last-gen TVs and the added functionality is excellent, but we don't think it's strong enough to merit five stars.

Specifications

Interfaces-Ports

HDMIYes
VGAYes
USBYes
Total Number of HDMI Ports4

Physical Characteristics

Depth with Stand26 cm
Weight with Stand Approximate15.50 kg
Width with Stand82.5 cm
Weight Approximate13 kg
Height with Stand55.4 cm
Width82.5 cm
VESA Mount Standard200 x 200
Depth10.2 cm
Height51.7 cm
ColourBlack
Dimensions51.7 cm (H): 82.5 cm (W): 10.2 cm (D)

Technical Information

FeaturesPicture in Picture
Aspect Ratio16:9
Backlight TechnologyCCFL
PC StreamingYes
Electronic Program GuideYes
Screen Size81.3 cm (32")

General Information

Product LineBRAVIA
Product NameSony KDL-32NX503
Product ModelKDL-32NX503
Manufacturer Website Addresshttp://www.sony.co.uk
Brand NameSony
Product TypeLCD TV
ManufacturerSony Corporation
Manufacturer Part NumberKDL32NX503

Network and Communication

EthernetYes

Audio

RMS Output Power20 W
Sound SystemDolby Digital Plus

Energy and Performance

Standby Power Consumption190 mW
Maximum Resolution1920 x 1080
Operating Power Consumption66 W

Video

Digital TunerDVB-C (MPEG2)
Video Signal StandardHD Ready
Scan Format1080p
Standard Refresh Rate50 Hz

Miscellaneous

DLNA CertifiedYes
Package Contents
  • BRAVIA KDL-32NX503 LCD TV
  • Operating Instructions
  • Table-Top Stand
  • Remote Commander