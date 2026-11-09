There are plenty of reasons to get involved with physical music formats. Maybe you want something more tactile and intentional than algorithm-led streamed playlists. Maybe you want to make sure your favourite artists get paid more fairly, or you don’t want to run the risks of listening to AI-generated tracks on your chosen streaming service. Hey, perhaps you just don't support the ways certain tech CEOs are spending their money. Whatever your reasons, as a music fan, buying physical music is one of the best things you can do to support the artists you love.

But, for many, the cost of music on vinyl or CD can be prohibitive. Currently, CD is the cheaper of the two options, and can be a great entry point for anyone on a budget and looking to move away from streaming services. Nonetheless, for a newly released CD, you can expect to pay about as much as the average monthly subscription to a music streaming service such as Spotify or Tidal.

When it comes to vinyl, it’s no secret it’s an expensive habit. Buying second-hand can keep costs down, but that approach comes with its own risks. To help you dodge the potential pitfalls, we have compiled a guide to buying second hand vinyl.

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If you want to avoid a record that isn’t warped or scratched without the extra hassle, however, then buying new is probably the safest bet. But regularly forking out upwards of £30 for an album, especially if you want to keep up with new releases, simply isn’t an option for everyone.

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The good news is that, as Black Friday approaches, a wide range of physical music releases tend to start popping up at discounted prices. If you’ve been thinking of starting a physical music collection, keeping an ear to the ground for bargains in the lead up to as well as during the main event can put you ahead of the game.

While the big day is technically on Friday 27th November, we tend to start seeing discounts appear at a variety of online music stores in the weeks leading up to it. During the week starting 23rd November, there will be even more discounted options available from a variety of big-name retailers, such as Amazon, HMV, Target and Walmart.

During this hectic Black Friday week, our expert team will be keeping a keen eye out for discounted CDs and vinyl records, so stay tuned for our top picks from the digital crates this year.

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In past sales, we have seen big discounts on music new and old, on both CD and vinyl. Generally, there’s something for everyone at these events, with bargains popping up on everything from classic albums by Queen and Fleetwood Mac to modern chart-toppers from artists such as Olivia Rodrigo and Kendrick Lamar. If you just can’t wait a minute longer, however, HMV has an ongoing three for £66 vinyl multibuy deal, which could make you some serious savings.

Which physical music releases are you keeping an eye out for this Black Friday? Let us know by taking the poll above or tell us in the comments.

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