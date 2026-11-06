Our experts pick out the best early Black Friday deals on five-star AV receivers, beginner-friendly turntables and Award-winning 4K projectors

Haven't you heard? It's Black Friday!

Well, at least according to most retailers, who started their Black Friday sales a whole month early.

We had our trepidations, but we have seen some genuinely good hi-fi and home cinema deals pop up over the last week.

You can see several new lowest prices below, including on Award-winners such as the TCL P8L and Sony VPL-XW5000ES.

All of the products below have earned five stars, after rigorous testing by our expert review teams. We only recommend the best, and this week has seen particularly great offerings.

Take a look for yourself...

Thanks to its good quality built-in phono stage, Bluetooth connectivity and ease of use, the Sony PS-LX3BT is an excellent beginner's turntable. It sounds great too, so it's very easy to recommend, especially at this new low price.

The Sony Bravia Trio was already a five-star system, with the three-piece speaker design resulting in a bigger, more immersive soundstage than a regular soundbar. However, we found that adding the Rear 9 speakers and Sub 8 immersed us even further, with Atmos effects even more precisely placed.

Fancy an Award-winning 65-inch TV for only £699? The TCL P8L was already a performance-per-pound champ thanks to its balanced, authentic picture and strong gaming specs, and it's even better value with £50 off. It's our budget TV of choice for the upcoming GTA 6...

If you want a 4K home cinema projector on the more affordable end, we recommend the Sony VPL-XW5000ES. It caused quite a stir at launch as the cheapest truly native 4K laser projector, and it's won five What Hi-Fi? Awards since for its gorgeously cinematic and detailed pictures. Use the code BLACK200 to get this deal price.

The Arcam AVR5 lacks some of the functionality and usability of the competition, but goes all-in on sound with agility, rhythm and a dynamically authoritative performance. It will give your movies the full, clear delivery they deserve, and is at a new lowest price.

The JBL Synthesis SDR-38 has undeniably impressive sonic chops, with wonderfully clear, detailed sound and a weighty, responsive low end. You'll have to be signed up for Richer Sounds’ (free) VIP Membership, but you'll save a massive £4301.

MORE:

Our pick of the best wireless headphones you can buy

And the best TVs for all budgets

Interested in the bigger picture? Here are the best projectors we have tested