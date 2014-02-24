Microsoft has cut the price of the Xbox One in the UK to £400. The new price will kick in on Friday February 28th.

Also announced is a new bundle including an Xbox One and the Titanfall game, also for £400. This is available for pre-order from today.

The Titanfall offer comes with special edition Titanfall packaging and includes an Xbox One console, Kinect sensor, standard Xbox One wireless controller, standard Xbox One Chat Headset, one month of Xbox Live Gold membership and a digital copy of Titanfall from Respawn Entertainment and Electronic Arts. Sounds like a decent deal, then.

Harvey Eagle, Marketing Director, Xbox UK said: "At Xbox, we believe there’s never been a better time to join the new console generation.

"To help our fans do just that, Xbox One will be available at the new UK estimated retail price (ERP) of £399.99 from February 28th."

The Xbox One is currently being outsold in no small way by the PS4, even though the PS4 only went on sale in its native Japan last Saturday. So it's easy to see the price cut as a simple attempt to boost sales of the new Xbox. And we can drink to that.

If you want to pre-order the Xbox One Titanfall bundle, you can do so here.

