Wireless headphones deal: Apple AirPods Pro down to just £193

Apple's AirPods Pro are currently available with big money off. Discounts are usually rare on Apple products, but this deal over at Laptops Direct sees a whopping £56 slashed off the recommended retail price, bringing them down to £193.

Apple AirPods Pro wireless earbuds deal

Apple AirPods Pro £249 £193 at Laptops Direct

A great and rare deal on a superb set of wireless earbuds. Noise-cancelling? Check. Healthy battery life and typical Apple user-friendliness? Check and check. Apple fans in search of a solid audio performance needn't look much further.View Deal

The AirPods Pros sit above the standard AirPods in Apple's hierarchy of wireless earbuds. That means they're pricier, but you do get better sound quality, an improved level of comfort and the addition of Apple's own noise-cancelling technology, which is up there with the best at the money.

Unlike the standard AirPods, the Pro use silicone tips. And, once you've achieved a good seal, you'll enjoy some of most effective noise-cancelling we've ever experienced (Apple claims it's adjusted 200 times per second for maximum effect).

Each earbud has a force sensor on the stem – squeeze it to activate Siri, answer calls, skip a track, etc. The only disappointment is that Siri is the only method for adjusting volume without reaching for your phone.

Battery life is five hours for the earbuds with another 19 hours from the charging case. In a hurry? A five-minute charge will give you another hour of listening.

The AirPods Pro earbuds are sweat- and water-resistant, albeit to a lesser degree than some sports headphones, and they don't sound as good as the Sony WF-1000XM3. But if you're an iPhone user, you're going to want to give these superb wireless earbuds an audition.

At this price, they're hard to ignore, and if Laptops Direct sells out, they're only £6 more expensive at Amazon.

