This week's reader systems, as shared on Twitter and Facebook using the #WHFsystems hashtag, feature a whole host of hi-fi and home cinema systems.

There's a B&W 600 Series cinema system complete with projector and screen, some fine use of IKEA cabinets to build some smartly integrated AV furniture, plenty of Rega turntables and an impressive McIntosh-powered home cinema.

Joe Cox

