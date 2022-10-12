When does the October Prime Day sale end?

All good things must come to an end, and that includes Amazon's second Prime Day sale of 2022. If you're wondering when the current 48-hour bonanza reaches its climax, read on...

Amazon's second Prime Day of 2022 – officially titled 'Prime Early Access Sale' – got underway in the UK and US on Tuesday, 12th October. Australia, meanwhile, is up and running with its weeklong 'Big Smile Sale'.

Still umming and aahing over a deal? You had better get your skates on – Prime Day is coming to a close very soon. Here are the exact Prime Day finish times according to Amazon...

When does Prime Day end?

UK: 23.59pm BST, Wednesday 12th October 2022

23.59pm BST, Wednesday 12th October 2022 USA: 23.59pm PT / 2.59am ET, Wednesday 12th October 2022

23.59pm PT / 2.59am ET, Wednesday 12th October 2022 Australia: 6pm AEDT, Sunday 16th October 2022

Essentially, Prime Day deals run until the end of Wednesday in the UK/US. Shoppers in Australia have until Sunday night to enjoy the Big Smile Sale.

How to get a good deal before Prime Day ends

Late but not too late to the party? To benefit from the October Prime Day deals, you have to be an Amazon Prime member. You can sign up for a 30-day free trial now (opens in new tab).

There's no need to endlessly trawl Amazon to find something decent, either. We've done all the browsing on your behalf and have picked out the best Prime Day TV deals and best Prime Day headphones deals.

Check our Prime Day live page for all the best AV, hi-fi, TV and audio discounts.

Some Prime Day deals have historically run over into Thursday/Friday, but we wouldn't just assume this will be the case this time around. So if you see a decent price on a product that you actually want, we'd recommend that you pull the trigger now. Many Prime-eligible products come with free returns anyway (be sure to check the individual listing for details) so if you aren't happy there's always the option to send the item back.

MORE:

Prime Day sale live: the best TV, headphones and soundbar deals

What Hi-Fi? Awards 2022 winners revealed!