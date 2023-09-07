Victrola adds 'hi-res' models to its range of wireless turntables

This time last year, Victrola launched the Stream Carbon, a streaming turntable made to work with Sonos. Now the firm has announced two new streaming models – they're not certified Work with Sonos, but they are compatible with 'hi-res' wireless audio over Bluetooth.

We say 'hi-res' because no Bluetooth streaming technology is truly high resolution – they all require some compression. These decks use Qualcomm's aptX Adaptive codec, which can dynamically scale the bitrate to adjust quality. It scales between 279kbps and 420kbps for CD and hi-res quality music, which is still a bump in audio quality over standard Bluetooth.

That means you can stream your vinyl collection from your turntable to compatible wireless speakers or wireless headphones all over your home. They're also some of the first products we've heard about to use the new Bluetooth 5.4 version.

But of course they work wired, too. The Victrola Hi-Res Carbon (pictured) is the higher-end model, and features a vibration dampening carbon fibre tonearm with a removable headshell and adjustable counterweight. The fitted Ortofon 2M Red cartridge should mean a dynamic sound with plenty of warmth, and there's a built-in switchable preamp with gold-plated RCA outputs for connecting to active speakers or integrating it into a separates-based set-up. The auto stop sensor should prevent stylus wear.

It's joined by the cheaper Hi-Res Onyx, which downgrades the components to an aluminium tonearm and Audio-Technica AT-VM95E cartridge (still with removable headshell). But it retains the RCA out and auto stop sensor.

The Victrola Hi-Res Carbon sells for £599 / $599 / €699, while the Hi-Res Onyx is £399 / $399 / €499 (Australian pricing is still TBC). Both are available now.

