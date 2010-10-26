Used with a Sonos system, it allows content from the Apple personal players to be streamed to any room with a Sonos client unit.

It will also charge the devices while docked.

Posted 23.09.10

On the way from Sonos is the £99 WD100 Wireless Dock for iPods and iPhones, allowing music stored on the portable devices to be streamed to any room in the house with a Sonos unit.



The WD100 accesses music digitally from iPods and iPhones, and sends it wirelessly to the company's ZonePlayers for digital to analogue conversion and playback.



It's compatible with 1st, 2nd and 3rd-gen iPod Touch, iPod Classic, iPod nano (3rd-5th gen), and iPhones, and will be in the shops at the end of October.



Sonos President Phil Abraham says that 'This new dock reinforces our mission to provide our customers with access to all of the music on the planet, including everything available on an iPod and iPhone in the home.'



Follow whathifi.com on Twitter

Join whathifi.com on Facebook