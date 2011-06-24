UPDATE:

Samsung has finally confirmed the release date of its new Galaxy Tab 10.1 tablet.

The re-designed tablet will be released in the UK on August 4th.

After the limited success of Samsung's original Galaxy Tab – followed by the far more impressive Galaxy S mobiles – the company redesigned the tablet and gave it improved specifications.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab 10.1 comes in both 3G and WiFi-only versions and launches with the latest version of Android, Honeycomb 3.1, which is designed specifically for tablet devices.

There's a 3 megapixel rear and 2 megapixel front camera, support for 1080p HD video, and Flash playback and is available in both black and white.

Samsung has also confirmed that the Samsung Galaxy Tab 8.9 will be available later this year in the UK.

Published 22.03.11:

Samsung has added two larger tablets to its range, the Galaxy Tab 10.1 and Tab 8.9 joining the original Galaxy Tab with 7in screen.

Although the Tab 10.1 (above) was officially unveiled last month, it has yet to be released – and today Samsung announced it's updated the spec to superfast 21Mbps HSPA and dual-band wi-fi connectivity, while slimming the device down to 8.6mm thickness and 595g. Oddly the company says the fatter, 10.9mm Galaxy Tab 10.1 will also be available.

Joining the 10.1 is the new Galaxy Tab 8.9 (below) which, as the name implies, has an 8.9in screen with a resolution of 1280x800. It too is 8.6mm thick.

Both are running Android 3.0 (Honeycomb) and both are motoring on dual-core 1GHz engines.

In addition, Samsung has added to its suite of hubs (books, music, social, gaming) TouchWiz 4.0, a tablet version of its custom mobile Android skin that brings customisable Live Panel home screens and a mini apps tray that looks a lot like the iOS dock.

Standard spec includes 1080p video playback and stereo, along with Flash 10.2 support, while docks, cases and adapters will cost extra.

Pricing for the US runs to US$469 (16GB) or US$569 (32GB) for the 8.9 and US$499 (16GB) or US$599 (32GB) for the 10.1. They’ll be on shelves Stateside on the 8th of June. UK prices and release dates to be confirmed.

