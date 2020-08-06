Toshiba UK4B 4K TVs with Alexa and Dolby Vision launch from £329

Toshiba's latest range of 4K TVs have arrived to offer premium features to those with tight budgets. Its flagship UK4B 4K TVs, which are now available at Argos, come in 43-inch (£329), 50-inch (£369) and 58-inch (£399) sizes – and don't just offer a lot of screen real estate for their asking price.

The UK4B complement their 4K resolution screen with HDR10 and Dolby Vision HDR support, with Toshiba's TRU Picture Engine processing – made up of TRU Micro Dimming, TRU Resolution and TRU Flow – promising dynamic contrast, clarity, sharpness and smoothness.

Dolby Atmos support aims to offer a more immersive audio experience through the Onkyo-designed speakers with compatible content.

Courtesy of a microphone built into the TVs' slims frames, built-in Alexa allows owners to control the TV and other smart home devices and ask commands hands-free, too.

Freeview Play integration rounds off the feature list, offering 85 live Freeview channels and UK catch-up apps (BBC iPlayer, ITV Hub and All 4), plus Netflix, YouTube and Amazon Prime Video.

Toshiba is one of a handful of budget TV brands in the UK vying for a spot (or two) in people's homes, with the likes of Hisense and TCL also competing at this end of the market. Should you buy a cheap Toshiba TV? With decent app support and 4K HDR compatibility, we think they're worth investigating for anyone with limited cash to splash.

MORE:

Best cheap TVs 2020: the best budget 4K TVs

Best TVs under £1000: 4K, HDR and budget TVs

Best 40, 42 and 43-inch TVs in 2020: small TV bargains