This week only, you can buy a great 4K film from one of these streaming services for just £2.99

You might think this week is pretty nondescript, just another stop on the way to Easter. But there's a big promotion going on across loads of big-name digital movie services that sees 4K flicks selling for just £2.99.

It's called Unforgettable Entertainment, and it's part of a push by Digital Entertainment Group Europe (DEGE) and the British Association for Screen Entertainment (BASE) to promote digital entertainment. It's been running since 2019, and was previously called Mega Movie Week.

So who's taking part? Pretty much everyone, including Rakuten, Chili, Sky Store, Google Play Movies & Film, Amazon Prime Video, and BT.

And it's not just films that are on offer. Here's a selection of what's available.

Sky Store

His Dark Materials S1: was £16.99 now £3.99

Joker: was £13.99 now £4.99

Avengers End Game: was £13.99 now £4.99

Hard Kill: was £5.99 now £2.99

Microsoft Store

Bad Boys For Life: was £7.99 now £4.99

Charlie’s Angels: was £7.99 now £3.99

Get Out: was £8.99 now £2.99

Men In Black: was £7.99 now £2.99

Rakuten TV

Knives Out: was £10.99 now £4.99

Dirty Dancing: was £7.99 now £2.99

Trolls World Tour: was £9.99 now £5.99

Once Upon A Time In Hollywood: was £10.99 now £4.99

CHILI

Spider-Man: Homecoming: was £6.99 now £5.99

They Shall Not Grow Old: was £7.99 now £2.99

Bridesmaids: was £9.99 now £2.99

Interstellar: was £7.99 now £4.99

As you can see, there's everything from classics to new releases in 4K HDR and HD as well.

The promotion lasts until 21st March – that's Sunday. So don't delay, get watching this weekend.

