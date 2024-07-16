This Prime Day home cinema bundle might look tempting, but it's cheaper if you buy it separately

Amazon Prime Day might be good for air fryers, wireless headphones and TVs, but it usually tends to disappoint when it comes to home cinema speakers and AVRs. Thankfully, dedicated AV and hi-fi retailers are at the rescue, with deals that are actually worth your money; and this one happens to be my favourite deal that I've seen so far.

This home cinema bundle pairs one of my favourite receivers, the Denon AVR-X2800H, with one of the best surround sound systems around – the Bowers & Wilkins 606/607 S3 speaker package. Both of these are Award-winners, with the B&W speaker package taking home the coveted Product of the Year title in 2023, and the Denon scored itself the same honour in 2022.

Richer Sounds currently has this bundle priced at £2699 for both of the aforementioned products, citing that if you bought everything separately it would cost you £3195. However, a quick search on Richer Sounds' website reveals that if you just buy the B&W package and the Denon receiver separately, it can save you a further £50; however, you need to be signed up to Richer Sounds' free VIP Club membership to get the full discount.

The Denon AVR is currently priced at £599 (we reviewed it at £869 originally) while the 606/607 S3 package is now just £2049 (reviewed at £2496), meaning the full bundle is down to £2648 when purchased by themselves.

Denon AVR-X2800H £869 £599 at Richer Sounds (save £270)

The Denon AVR-X2800H is still one of the best AVRs on the market, offering a rich and powerful sound with excellent features and an intuitive setup. With 7.1 channels of amplification, it can comfortably support this B&W package. Sign up for Richer Sounds' free VIP Club membership for the full savings.

Bowers & Wilkins 606/607 S3 speaker package £2496 £2049 at Richer Sounds (save £447)

The 606/607 S3 speaker package from Bowers & Wilkins delighted us with its compact and stylish form factor backed with sensationally detailed and impactful sound. If you want a system with bucketloads of energy while also remaining rich and revealing, this system is for you.

Starting with the Denon AVR-X2800H, this home cinema receiver is a bargain when sold standalone, let alone in this bundle offer. Its authoritative sound is punchy and powerful with excellent dynamics and a spacious presentation that earned it a five-star review and a Product of the Year commendation in 2022. It's also very well stocked in the features department, with three of the six total inputs supporting full bandwidth HDMI 2.1 for 4K/120Hz gaming with VRR and ALLM.

It also supports HDR10, HDR10+, Dolby Vision HDR and HLG and a full selection of Dolby and DTS formats for immersive audio. This receiver features 7.1 channels of amplification which can support up to a 5.1.2 or 7.1 speaker arrangement, with 95W of power delivered per channel with two channels driven. Finally, this Denon is also a dab hand at music streaming with support for HEOS, AirPlay 2, Spotify Connect, Tidal Connect, Amazon Music HD, Deezer and Bluetooth.

Moving on to the Bowers & Wilkins surround sound package. this set combines two Award-winning pairs of stereo speakers with a subwoofer and centre channel to create a full 5.1 system. The 606 S3 and 607 S3 speakers serve as the front and surround channels respectively, while the HTM6 S3 centre channel and ASW610 subwoofer tie it all together. This results in a supremely talented package that remains one my our personal favourites currently on the market.

We complimented its detailed and revealing sound which dug up loads of details during our testing. It's also very talented dynamically, with the necessary punch to handle sudden explosives, as well as handling low-level dynamics with care to enhance details in vocal performances.

It doesn't sacrifice details for pace though, as this system remains wonderfully energetic, with a good sense of rhythm for action-packed movie scenes and music alike. This B&W package even looks rather smart, so you should have no trouble incorporating it into your living room if you so desire.

This bundle is an absolute steal if you're looking to get a full new home cinema sound system. The Denon is user-friendly and delivers the necessary power to drive these rich, dynamic and detailed Bowers & Wilkins speakers, which should take your home cinema sound experience to the next level. You've even got a couple of channels spare on that AVR for future expansion with back surrounds or Dolby Atmos toppers if you wish to upgrade in the future. Check out this deal on Richer Sounds to get one of the best home cinema deals we've seen this Prime Day (so far).

