This five-star music streamer just got even cheaper – over £200 off in this Black Friday hi-fi deal

If you're looking for an easy way to upgrade your old hi-fi system to include streaming, then a compact music streamer could be exactly what you need. The Bluesound Node (2021) is a perfect example – not only is it a former What Hi-Fi? Award winner, this versatile device is now even cheaper than before thanks to a further drop in today's Black Friday sales.

Last week, the Node's price dropped from £549 to £349, but Sevenoaks has now taken another tenner off – which means you can nab this five-star streamer for just £339 at Sevenoaks right now.

Now, this Node (2021) is an older model (it's succeeded by 2024's Node), but we think this is still a solid performer for the money, and even better value at its reduced price. A £210 discount isn't to be sniffed at, and could be just the thing to prompt you into updating your home audio setup.

Best Bluesound Node Black Friday deal

The Bluesound Node (2021) easily deserved its five-star rating when we originally tested it; we called it "one of the most appealing ways to add network streaming to your hi-fi system on a budget” in our review.

At the heart of this compact, paperback book-sized network audio player lies the comprehensive BluOS streaming platform, which offers support for a multitude of streaming apps and internet radio, including Tidal, Qobuz, Deezer, and Spotify. AirPlay 2 and Bluetooth aptX HD are on board, while you can connect to your home network via wi-fi or ethernet and stream your digital music collection stored locally on the same network. The Node natively supports hi-res music files up to 24-bit/192kHz and also MQA tracks. It also has ample analogue and digital connections for such a compact unit, including the very useful HDMI eARC input (quite rare to see at this price point) and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

It's easy to use with the BluOS app, but what we really like is its enjoyable sense of rhythm and dynamics. This streamer delivers music full of energy yet is also able to turn a subtle hand when it comes to low-level dynamics. Piano notes are precise and plotted in a soundstage that’s not short of space and breadth. The rival Cambridge Audio MXN10 may have usurped the Node (2021)'s place in our hearts (and in our best music streamers guide) with even greater expression and rhythmic cohesion, but we think the Bluesound's talents – and greater set of connections – will still appeal to many.

The MXN10 is also on a Black Friday deal (£349 at Richer Sound), but if you're counting pennies and are after the best bargain overall, then this £339 Sevenoaks deal for the Node 2021 is a solid bet.

MORE:

Want an even cheaper streamer? This WiiM Black Friday deal is super tempting

LIVE: I’m picking the best Black Friday hi-fi deals as they go live – speakers, turntables, amps and more

I've been reviewing hi-fi for a dozen years, and these are my top 12 Black Friday deals for every audio category (so far)