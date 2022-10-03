This brand new AirPods Pro 2 feature is making its way to the original AirPods Pro

One of the AirPods Pro 2's cleverest features is coming to the original AirPods Pro.

Adaptive Transparency is one of the Pro 2's most hyped features. It aims to "minimise the intensity of loud noises like sirens or power tools" which can otherwise sound uncomfortably loud when the standard transparency mode is activated. And it appears it'll soon be available on the original AirPods Pro as well as Apple's newer headphones.

MacRumors (opens in new tab) reports that owners of the original Apple noise-cancelling headphones will see an Adaptive Transparency toggle within the AirPods section of the Settings app. (You'll need the iOS 16.1 Beta to see the option.)

But does it work? The AirPods Pro 2 use a new H2 chip to enable Adaptive Transparency, but the original AirPods Pro run on the older H1 chip. So it's unclear at the moment whether this is just a bug and the option shouldn't have appeared for the older headphones after all.

Apple didn't respond to our request for comment.

