This audiophile headphones deal bundles smooth-sounding Sennheiser over-ears with a five-star portable DAC

Over the years, Sennheiser's HD 600 range of open-back audiophile headphones has been a firm favourite of ours. It has consistently delivered a wonderfully comfortable design and smooth, listenable sound.

Earlier this year we tested and awarded a solid four-star rating to its newest addition, the Sennheiser HD 620S which are the line's first-ever closed-back pair.

Now, for a limited time only, you can pick up the HD 620S headphones and five-star iFi Go Link portable DAC for the combined price of £299 at Richer Sounds. This price is for VIP members only – but sign-up is free and it takes just a matter of seconds.

Lowest price ever! Sennheiser HD 620S & DAC was £358 now £299 at Richer Sounds (save £59)

Take advantage of this wonderful deal, which combines the comfortable fit, solid build and detailed and natural sound of the Sennheiser HD 620S headphones with the stunning-sounding iFi Go Link portable DAC. A great combo at a great price!

The Sennheisers produce a relaxed, airy and natural sound and the fact that a five-star DAC is included in this deal makes it a fantastic home or portable audio package, whether you want to connect it to a computer, tablet or smartphone.

The HD 620S might be closed-back but thanks to custom-tuned 42mm drivers and the angled baffles, Sennheiser has managed to replicate the inviting sonic character of an open-backed pair.

In our Sennheiser HD 620S review, we found "ourselves enjoying the wonderfully open, smooth and easy-listening approach of the HD620S." Songs flow with "just enough snap and fluidity, and the leading edges of notes are clean and clear."

With this deal, the HD 620S headphones are bundled with a neat portable DAC that will improve the listening experience across your devices. In our iFi Go Link review we describe it as "the perfect device for enhancing your headphones on the move and on a budget." It supports PCM audio playback up to 32-bit/384kHz, along with DSD up to 11.2MHz (DSD 256) and MQA, so all your hi-res audio needs are taken care of.

Combined, the Sennheiser and iFi are a potent pairing and the asking price of £299 at Richer Sounds means you are, in effect, getting the iFi thrown in for free. Bargain.

