The outstanding LG C2 OLED TV just dropped to its lowest ever price on Amazon - save up to 38%

Here at What Hi-Fi? we've long admired LG's benchmark-setting OLED TVs, especially the company's C-series line, which has typically occupied the sweet spot between performance, features and price. And this year's C2 has been no different, earning a hearty five stars from us in recognition of being simply one of the best TVs on the market.

There may be flagship models out there with a slight edge in picture quality but the C2 is significantly more affordable than these sets and, on a performance-per-pound basis, is almost impossible to fault, particularly in terms of its picture.

Currently, the 55-inch version of the LG C2 OLED is even better value as it just dropped to its lowest ever price on Amazon with a massive 38% off in the U.K. (opens in new tab) and 17% off in the U.S (opens in new tab).

If those savings have you contemplating getting a bit more TV for your money, then why not consider upgrading to the 65-inch model, which has also hit its lowest ever price, dropping 30% in the U.K. (opens in new tab) and 10% in the U.S. (opens in new tab)

LG 55-inch C2 OLED deals

(opens in new tab) LG C2 OLED 55-inch: £2199 £1369 at Amazon UK (opens in new tab)

LG C2 OLED 55-inch: $1800 $1497 at Amazon US (opens in new tab)

LG's C2 is the ideal TV for most people. It's brighter than any 2021 OLED, produces brilliantly punchy but natural images and boasts every next-gen gaming feature you could ask for. Now available with huge discounts on both sides of the pond.

LG 65-inch C2 OLED deals

(opens in new tab) LG C2 OLED 65-inch: £2700 £1900 at Amazon UK (opens in new tab)

LG C2 OLED 65-inch: $2096 $1897 at Amazon US (opens in new tab)

While the G2 has the edge in picture performance, we think that the C2 is still the 2022 LG OLED TV that most people should buy, thanks to its irresistible performance-per-pound credentials. It's also got a flawless set of next-gen gaming features and there are significant savings to be made too.

We gave the LG five-stars in our C2 OLED review for its bright and punchy (but still natural) picture, unbeatable gaming specs and surprisingly engaging sound courtesy of its built-in speakers.

The C2 is a great-looking TV no matter what you're watching, content pops with excellent contrast levels and fine detail. HDR content looks even better, truly taking advantage of OLED's perfect blacks.

For gamers, the C2 has four HDMI 2.1 sockets. These all support 4K/120 gaming as well as VRR and ALLM, while the C2 also supports HGiG for even greater colour accuracy when gaming in HDR. On top of all that, we measured an input lag of under 10ms in our testing, which is extremely low for a TV.

Audio on the C2 is another win, offering up a fairly punchy, dynamic listening experience that doesn't fail at projecting voices. Though, like almost always, we do recommend pairing a TV of this calibre with an external sound system, like a soundbar, if you have the cash to spare for an upgrade.

If you're in the market for a discounted OLED television, you've probably already considered last year's C1, but now with this incredible Amazon sale, there's no reason you shouldn't treat yourself to the latest and greatest C2.

