The HP Projector CC200 is a seriously affordable portable projector

HP Projector has launched a portable projector into the world to provide a more budget-friendly option than the likes of the Anker Nebula range. The HP Projector CC200 is a bedside or coffee table-type device with an LED light source and some relatively short-throw/big screen potential.

It's a Full HD resolution unit with a 2 x 3W speaker system built in that can produce an image of up to 80-inch at a distance of 2.1m. Around the back is all you need to connect to a laptop, hard drive or even an external speaker, thanks to two USB slots, an HDMI and a 3.5mm audio-out.

What you don't get is any built-in wireless technology or smart platform. Instead, HP Projector suggests pairing the CC220 with a streaming stick and has even created a bundle for the States that includes one.

All the same, it seems like a slightly odd way of doing things given that the HP Projector name has been licensed by the GAC Technology Group, a company that claims to be a "world-leading designer and manufacturer of innovative smart projection solutions". Still, if that's what helps keeps the price competitively low, then why not?

The HP Projector CC200 uses LCD technology to create its picture and the 200 lumens light source is rated to last up to 20,000 hours. There's a motorised lens for focusing (via the remote control) with a 1.2:1 throw ratio.

If this sounds like the portable projector for you, then make sure that the 20 x 13 x 14cm (HWD) form will fit your plans.

The HP Projector CC200 is available to buy now in the States bundled with an 84-inch screen and a Roku Express streaming stick for just $260. It's also coming soon to Amazon. We'll bring you details on worldwide availability when we have them.

