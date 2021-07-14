Roku deal: save 33% on the Roku Express HD streaming stick

Don't pay full price for a media streamer when there's an excellent Roku deal to be had. The price of Roku Express HD streaming stick is dropping down to just £20 from next week until early September.

The Roku Express serves up a smorgasbord of streaming services including Prime Video, Netflix, Apple TV, Disney+, Now TV, BBC iPlayer, All4, ITV Player, Spotify and more – almost everything you can think of and thousands of niche services that you had no idea existed. Roku also happens to make for an excellent OS. So, whether you need to smarten up your TV or just fill a few app gaps, it's one of the best media streamers for the job.

Normally, this 1080p resolution model comes in at £30, so this £10 saving makes for an excellent Roku deal which runs from 19th July to 12th September, provided stocks last. Keep your eye on the widget below for the price drop, starting Monday.

Of course, you'll need to subscribe to any service you want to watch; Roku – much like Amazon Fire and Apple TV – is simply a gateway to these streaming services. But the choice is impressive and it's worth noting that Roku now provides access to over 10,000 films and TV episodes on The Roku Channel for free.

If HD isn't enough for you, then you could always go with the more premium Roku Premiere instead which opens up access to 4K HDR programming. The Roku Premiere model is not perfect – read our Roku Premiere review for the full picture – but at £25 it's seriously-good deal. It also gives you access to Apple’s unparalleled library of 4K HDR films, which is not to be sniffed at.

Roku Premiere 4K HDR streaming stick £40 £25 at Currys

The Premiere offers lots of apps for very little money and a good enough sound. It's easy to use, simple to set up and supports HD, 4K and HDR. If you want to make the most of a 4K HDR TV, this nifty streamer acts as a great gateway to high-quality content.View Deal

Roku Streaming Stick+ 4K media streamer £60 £46 at Amazon

It's affordable, boasts 4K and HDR and doesn't need mains power to run. Because Roku doesn't make its own shows, there's no hard sell as to what to watch, as there is with Amazon devices, and all the major streaming services are supported.View Deal

Of all the Roku streaming sticks, though, the one we like best is the Roku Streaming Stick+. So long as you've got the budget, this is the one to go for. While it's not part of the summer deal, it's currently down to just £46 at Amazon from an RRP of £60. Don't expect that last until September, though.

