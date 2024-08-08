The five-star Pro-Ject Debut Carbon Evo turntable is plummeting in price – now £100 off

Whether you're a turntable newbie looking for a future-proof purchase or you're looking to upgrade from a cheaper deck to something more heavyweight, the Pro-Ject Debut Carbon Evo has probably been one of the products towards the top of your shortlist.

We tested the five-star turntable back in 2020, and it remains a strong recommendation for us at this price point – even though its RRP has risen since its release like a lot of hi-fi products have, you can now get it at a real steal for just £399 at Peter Tyson.

The audio retailer is selling every colourway at that knocked-down price, too, so you can have your new deck in satin white if you miss the '80s or bright yellow if you're a little lacking in taste.

Best Pro-Ject Debut Carbon Evo deal

For under £500, the Pro-Ject Debut Carbon Evo is a great choice for a first, or even second, turntable, because it has the potential to morph into a steady mid-range competitor thanks to a series of affordable and handy add-ons.

The five-star deck features a number of improvements compared with its Debut Carbon predecessor, including improved motor mounting, new height-adjustable damped feet and a heavy steel platter that weighs a sturdy 1.7kg. There's also a thermoplastic elastomer (TPE) damping ring on the inside, so it's quieter in operation.

Perhaps most welcome is the addition of a rocker switch on the bottom of the deck which allows you to adjust the rotation speed easily and quickly. We're also big fans of the choice of colour and finish – they all look really smart (even yellow), and you can get all of them at a discount as part of this deal at the time of writing.

The Ortofon 2M cartridge comes pre-installed and set-up is super simple, but just be aware that there's no built-in phono stage. That's our preference, in honesty, but you'll need one in your amp or you can choose one of our favourite phono preamps to pair with it instead.

As for sound, this is an easy-listening, unfussy deck with a full-bodied, warm sound that packs plenty of detail and texture. Dynamic expression and rhythmic precision are at least on par for a five-star deck at this price, and while the Rega Planar 2 has a leaner, more spritely approach, the Debut Carbon Evo is a great choice for those who prefer something a little more laid back and warm. Grab it at this price at Peter Tyson and we've no doubt you'll be thrilled with what you hear.

