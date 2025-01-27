The fantastic 48-inch LG C4 OLED TV is back down to its best price since Black Friday

The LG C4 is one of our best TVs thanks to its incredible picture quality, and next-level smart features. For a limited time only, you can get the 48-inch version of the LG C4 for just £934 at Sevenoaks. Take advantage of the deal by applying the code 'GDLG15' at checkout.

If you're still not convinced of the quality, then take a look at our What Hi-Fi? Awards 2024, where the C4 was the winner in multiple categories, including the best TV in the 48-50 inch size category. It was also crowned the winner of the best gaming TV award.

What Hi-Fi? Awards 2024 winner LG OLED48C4: was £1,499 now £934 at Sevenoaks The 48-inch LG C4 is a fantastic option if you're looking for a good-sized OLED TV for watching your favourite TV shows or getting lost in the latest AAA game. HDMI ports that deliver 4K at 120Hz guarantee a smooth and responsive gaming experience. Apply the code 'GDLG15' at checkout to get the 15% discount.

Lowest ever price £899

In our LG C4 review, we said this TV is superb, "matching the market-leading Sony A80L in almost all areas and surpassing it with its warmer tone, richer colours and even smoother control of lower-resolution signals."

The 48-inch version might not go quite as bright as its larger siblings, but it is brighter, sharper and altogether more dynamic than the 48-inch C3 it replaced. It is, therefore, the best 48-inch TV you can currently buy.

Sound quality is "weighty, fairly punchy and reasonably dynamic," although a good budget soundbar will surpass what this TV can deliver. We suggest that the Sonos Beam (Gen 2) is the least this sort of picture performance deserves.

All sizes of the C4 feature four HDMI 2.1 ports, which is great news for anyone planning to connect game consoles or soundbars via eARC. There's also support for ALLM, VRR, and 144Hz compatibility, although the best gaming results will only be realised with a very high-spec PC.

As with all LG TVs, HDR10+ is not supported by the C4. Thankfully, Dolby Vision, HLG and standard HDR10 format are on board, so we don't think this is a big problem.

The lowest price we've seen the OLED48C4 drop to is £899 so at £934 at Sevenoaks, this current deal isn't a million miles away and it's a price we think is well worth considering.

