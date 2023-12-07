The DMP-A8 aims to upgrade the Eversolo streaming formula with new DACs and an all-analogue preamp

Eversolo has released the DMP-A8, a music streamer featuring a digital audio player, a new combination of DACs, and an analogue preamp.

We were impressed with Eversolo’s DMP-A6 streamer, praising its clear, punchy sound and vast digital playback features, so naturally, we are intrigued by the new DMP-A8.

It aims to improve on the formula used in its predecessor with some new internal components, expanded input and output options, and an all-analogue preampflifier – replacing the digital preamp used in the A6.

Eversolo uses two AKM DACs – an AK4499EX and an AK4191EQ – as well as Femto clocks which were also used in the DMP-A6 Master Edition.

The new all-in-one streaming amp offers a new range of digital and analogue inputs and outputs. This includes two optical inputs, two coaxial RCA inputs, a new HDMI I2S port, and new RCA and XLR analogue inputs.

The DMP-A8 also offers analogue outputs if you want to use it as a dedicated pre-amp. Alongside physical connections, the unit also supports Bluetooth 5.0 and the aptX HD codec for wireless streaming.

Using Eversolo’s Original Stampling-rate audio engine, the DMP-A8 outputs audio at the file’s original sampling rate, bypassing Android’s SRC limitations to support direct audio passthrough.

Eversolo’s new streaming amp supports a wide range of high-resolution formats including CD-quality formats such as FLAC, WAV, APE, and DSD512. It also features an MQA decoder and allows direct installation of music streaming services like Tidal Connect, Spotify Connect, Qobuz, Deezer, Apple Music, and Amazon Music.

The DMP-A8 can connect to storage devices via a USB OTG port. It’s also capable of having an M.2 NVME SSD (up to 4TB) installed for storing media natively.

The DMP-A8 is built using CNC-machined aluminum chassis and features a 6-inch (15cm) LCD touchscreen display used for controlling audio playback and personalising dynamic VU meters and spectrums.

The new DMP-A8 streamer is available now for £1890 / US$1980 / €1980. This price point means Eversolo's new streamer will be up against some Award-winning competition such as the Naim ND5 XS 2, we look forward to putting the DMP-A8 to the test and seeing how it fares against such strong opposition.

