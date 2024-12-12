The Apple TV’s projector-friendly software update is now available

After several delays, the Apple TV 4K has finally got a tvOS software update for enhanced projector performance.

The new tvOS 18.2 update gives users the option to adjust aspect ratios, with native support for seven ratios included and an automatic mode that will adapt the aspect ratio based on information received over HDMI.

The supported aspect ratios are 16:9, 21:9, 2.37:1, 2.39:1, 2.40:1, DCI 4K, and 32:9 – all of which can be set manually to best suit your home cinema equipment.

As FlatpanelsHD mentions, the expanded support for wide and ultrawide aspect ratios is intended for anamorphic-lens projectors, but the new features appear to work with most ultrawide PC monitors, too.

Also included in the update are some frankly adorable Snoopy wallpapers. One of them features the famous hound floating among a galaxy of stars sporting an orange astronaut suit.

To access screensavers such as this, however, you need an Apple TV 4K (2nd Gen) or later. Curse you, Red Baron!

We are also still waiting on the full update for screensavers. The new Apple Originals and TV+ screensavers, including one from the sci-fi show Foundation, plus Music and Soundscapes screensavers, are further delayed into 2025, so will likely come with tvOS 18.3.

Your Apple TV should automatically download and apply the update in standby, provided you have the setting switched on in your system menu.

If you need to install the update manually, simply follow these steps: navigate to the Settings app > click System > then click Software Updates > then select download and install.

