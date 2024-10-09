The five-star AirPods Max are £130 off thanks to Prime Day – but there's a (small) catch

The much acclaimed, supremely popular but rarely discounted Apple AirPods Max have sunk to close to their lowest-ever price. While there are plenty of deals vying for your attention during October Prime Day, this is one we urge you to consider.

The premium AirPods Max launched at £549, with that tag recently tending to hover around the £499 mark in more recent times. This supreme saving, though, drops things down to £429 at Amazon, one of the lowest figures we have ever seen for the much-coveted wireless over-ears – if you opt for a silver or blue finish and don't mind having your cans fitted with the slightly outdated Lightning connector port.

Hardly a huge hardship at this price, right?

Best Apple AirPods Max deal

Apple AirPods Max (Lightning) was £549 now £429 at Amazon (save £120)

The hype around the Apple AirPods Max is justified. They are undeniably expensive at £549 or £499, so a drop to £429 is extremely welcome. Apple's wireless noise-cancelling over-ears are wonderful to use, boast spatial audio support and stake their claim as some of the very best-sounding wireless headphones we have heard at this level.

Discount for blue and silver colourways. Lightning-connector models only.

Five stars

We hoped that Apple's recent September 2024 launch event would bring the Apple AirPods Max 2 forth into the light. It wasn't to be, meaning we will have to wait until at least 2025 to get our hands on a second-gen pair of Apple's five-star premium over-ears. Waiting is overrated, and patience isn't that much of a virtue anyway, so you could always just bite the bullet and grab a pair of the current AirPods Max right now while saving yourself a fistful of notes.

There's just one small caveat: this discount is for the Lightning version of the AirPods, so just make sure you have got your old Lightning cable knocking around and the patience to endure ever-so-slightly longer charge times. Apart from that, these are the same AirPods Max to which we awarded five stars, boasting those pristinely machined, single-piece anodised aluminium ear cups connected by a robust and stylish stainless-steel headband. They are supremely light and comfortable to wear, with touch controls that are, on the whole, a pleasure to use.

Apple installed one of its H1 chips into each of the AirPods Max's earcups, with processors analysing information from eight microphones dotted around and inside the headphones to block outside noise and tailor the sound in real time. Battery life comes in at 20 hours, but the Max also provide you with noise-cancelling, spatial audio and even support for Dolby Atmos content, plus seamless integration with other Apple devices such as the iPhone, iPad and the Apple Watch.

Best of all, the Max are a stunning listen. As we state in our review, they are "both organic and precise, with lovely, subtle degradation to the tail of each note, but a definite, precise end when the (sound) is stopped. All of the notes are full and solid, lending a physicality to the recording that is missed by lesser headphones, plus a texture that makes everything that bit more moving." Detailed, subtle, refined and superbly spacious, they are the best headphones Apple has ever made.

Swim over to Amazon and catch a pair of the most coveted premium cans at a devilish discount.

