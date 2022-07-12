The 8 very best Prime Day headphone deals – five-star pairs from £25

As with many things in life – Dairy Milk bar variants, the Netflix catalogue... – there is always too much choice when it comes to Amazon Prime Day headphone deals. The retailer is currently awash with headphone discounts during its two-day annual sales event, which has just kicked off and ends tomorrow.

So if you're in need of new pair of headphones, whether it's a premium pair of over-ears or a budget pair of true wireless earbuds, but aren't sure which best deserves your hard-earned cash, let us help.

We've reviewed tons of pairs, and the six we've chosen below are all recommendable at their original price and now even more tempting with their current Prime Day discount...

(opens in new tab) Sennheiser HD 250BT £60 £25 at Amazon (save £35) (opens in new tab)

We didn't think these superb budget wireless on-ears could get any cheaper – but here we are! Don't expect luxury flourishes, but they nail the basics. They sound great for the money and have Bluetooth 5.0 and aptX Low Latency support, a 25-hour battery life, plus app support that brings EQ customisation onboard. Five stars

(opens in new tab) Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 £350 £175 at Amazon (save £175) (opens in new tab)

A breakaway from the famous Bose QuietComfort range, the 2019-released 700 are more of a premium series with a concentration on noise-cancelling, which is best in class. Comfort and aesthetics are spot-on, and sonically they are decent too. Four stars

(opens in new tab) AKG Y500 Wireless £129 £59 at Amazon (save £70) (opens in new tab)

"Juggling good sound quality, clever features, durable build quality and attractive design in equal measure is no mean feat, but AKG pulls it off while making it look easy" – that's what we said of them under review. A superb deal on a five-star set of wireless AKG on-ears. What Hi-Fi? Award winner

(opens in new tab) Jabra Elite 3 £80 £50 at Amazon (save £30) (opens in new tab)

The Elite 3 are fantastic all-rounders that look good, sound good, and feel solidly built. Battery life is seven hours per charge, they're a doddle to use, and they work with Amazon Alexa. Very recommendable at this Prime Day price. Four stars

(opens in new tab) QuietComfort Earbuds £250 £139 at Amazon (save £111) (opens in new tab)

Bose's QuietComfort Earbuds are serious contenders for best in class - not least with this unprecedented Prime Day discount. Their sound is some of the best around and their noise-canceling is arguably the best implementation in earbuds we've come across. Five stars

(opens in new tab) Cambridge Melomania 1+ £120 £49.95 at Amazon (save £40) (opens in new tab) Our favourite budget true wireless earbuds deliver the most detailed sound performance we’ve heard at this price point, combined with a 45-hour battery and decent app features. No noise-cancelling, however... but half price! Five stars, What Hi-Fi? Award winner

(opens in new tab) Philips Fidelio X2HR headphones £266 £84 at Amazon (save £182) (opens in new tab)

Philips's Fidelio X2 model has consistently offered unrivaled comfort, an eye-pleasing design and impressive sound quality. And now they can be bought at a huge 68% discount. Looking for home wired headphones? Look no further.

MORE OF THE BEST PRIME DAY DEALS:

Here are the best Prime Day soundbar deals live now

Or check out the best Amazon Prime Day Bluetooth speaker deals

Looking for a TV bargain? Best Prime Day TV deals is the page for you