The Samsung S90C QD-OLED TV is amazingly cheap if you jump through a couple of hoops

With Black Friday just around the corner, there's every chance you're keeping your powder dry until the day itself (24th November), but a lot of Black Friday sales have already begun and some deals look so good that it's hard to imagine them getting beaten.

This is one such deal: if you're prepared to jump through a couple of seemingly minor hoops (which I'll detail in a moment), you can currently get a 65-inch Samsung S90C QD-OLED TV for just £1399 at Richer Sounds.

The 65-inch S90C launched at a price of £2799, so this new discount takes it down to half-price overall. It's cheaper than its rivals, too, with the 65-inch versions of the LG C3 (currently £1599 at Amazon), LG G3 (£2298 at Amazon) and Sony A80L (£1899 at Amazon) all priced significantly higher.

And those hoops you have to jump through? First, you need to be a Richer Sounds VIP member, but joining is free and instant. That takes the TV's price down to £1599. Once you've bought the TV, you can then claim £200 back as cashback directly from Samsung. Click here for the full Samsung cashback terms and conditions.

While we haven't yet fully tested his specific model, we have reviewed its predecessor (the S90B) and its even higher-end sibling (the S95C) and both are very good indeed. Like those other models, this is a QD-OLED TV that promises brighter highlights and more vibrant colours than a standard OLED, as well as perfect blacks and pixel-level contrast control. Next-gen gaming features such as 4K/120Hz and VRR ar supported across all four HDMI inputs.

Samsung makes some excellent TVs, and while we may not have tested the new S90C ourselves yet, it seems to have all the makings of a TV as great as its S95B predecessor from 2022 which we said "delivers thrills aplenty".

So, what does the S90C bring to the table? First up, you're getting 4K support, HDR support by way of HDR10+, Dolby Vision, and HLG, and Dolby Atmos as well as all your favorite apps and services thanks to the S90C's smart functionality.

For gamers, you're getting 4K/120Hz support, ALLM, and VRR, which is more than enough functionality for most. This TV shouldn't give you any trouble showcasing next-gen games on a PS5 or Xbox Series X in their full glory as well as should make sure the experience is smooth thanks to VRR.

Put simply, if you're looking for a modern smart TV with some premium panel tech and just about all the features you need for gaming, the S90C OLED seems to have everything you could want. With a $1000 discount, this TV is worth a look.

