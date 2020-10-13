A cinema of one's own, that's the dream, isn't it? Amazon Prime Day is a great day to make that a reality. Below you'll find the 5 best Prime Day UK home cinema deals. There are other home cinema deals out there but most of these are What Hi-Fi? Award-winners and there are few more solid recommendations than we can offer than that.

For sound, it's either a soundbar or speaker package and AVR, and there are some incredible affordable options today. The £599 Q Acoustics 3010i home cinema pack is amazing value but by all means step it up to £999 for the bigger version instead.

The entry-level Denon AVR is a great buy but you could go even lower priced with this five-star Sony AVR and Wharfedale package bundle instead for just £699. There's always plenty of space to upgrade later.

If that all sounds like a hassle then just go with the multiple Award-winning Yamaha YAS-207 for £230. There's nothing that sounds as good south of £400. Finally, for that touch of class, grab yourself the Epson EH-TW7000 4K projector while it's down by a couple of hundred.

Right. got all that? We'll be keeping a close eye on home cinema prices what with Black Friday and Cyber Monday coming up. For now, though, grab your wallet. It's time to shop.

Panasonic DP-UB150EB-K 4K BD Player £180 £109 at Amazon

Yamaha YAS-207 soundbar £350 £230 at Amazon

Denon AVR-X2600H AVR £599 £469 at Premium Sound

Q Acoustics 3010i cinema pack £895 £599 at Sevenoaks

This Q Acoustics package is based on its very good standmount speakers but still with a solid centre and a banging sub. It's an incredible deal with nearly £300 knocked off.

Epson EH-TW7000 4K projector £1299 £1099 at Amazon

