The 5 best Cyber Monday projector deals for your home cinema

The projector is the crown jewel of any home theatre setup, providing the big picture that invokes the sense of being seated at your local cinema; just without someone kicking your seat and talking the entire way through the movie of course.

They also happen to be quite a pricey element of said setup, making Cyber Monday the perfect time to snap one up as you can usually find hundreds of pounds trimmed from their recommended retail prices. But with so many retailers shouting about their Cyber Monday projector deals and vying for your attention, it can get overwhelming.

Ultimately you want the best projector at the best price, and for that, you've come to the right place. Our expert team has identified the five best projector deals on the internet right now as part of the Cyber Monday sales, and trust us when we say there are some seriously inciting savings.

We've also collected a good range of projectors for different use cases, including a portable option, an ultra-short throw unit (that might just replace your TV), and three 4K projectors including an entry-level, premium and ultra-premium model.

Looking for a full home cinema setup at a great price?

Samsung The Freestyle (Gen 2) portable projector was £999 now £599 at John Lewis (save £500)

Originally retailing for £999, The Freestyle (Gen 2) is a portable projection bargain at this price. With a Full HD resolution, integrated speaker and streaming apps, you basically have a cinema that you can take wherever you go.

Hisense PL1 £1599 £1499 at Richer Sounds (save £100) The Hisense PL1 is the new benchmark we compare all other UST laser projectors against since it amazed our testers earlier this year. Delivering excellent sharp and vibrant picture quality alongside a solid suite of smart features it’s a great projector at full price and an absolute steal with this discount.

Epson EH-TW7100 4K HDR projector £1699 £1599 at Laptops Direct (save £200)

It may seem pricey for what is an entry-level 4K product but this projector is a real gem. The black depth is very decent for this kind of money, the colours are bold and balanced, and the HDR production brings an excellent sense of immersion.

Sony VPL-XW5000ES 4K laser projector £5999 £4999 at Sevenoaks (save £1000)

Sony's landmark projector remains one of our favourites on the market currently. At the time, it was the cheapest native 4K laser projector on the market, and while it still may be a pricey unit, the performance alone is worth it.

JVC DLA-NZ7 £11,500 £8995 at Peter Tyson (save £2505)

Make no mistake, the JVC DLA-NZ7 is not for the faint of heart as its price tag might suggest. This is a truly enthusiast high-end unit, that delivers a supremely natural picture for those who value watching content in the way the creator intended; it's no surprise when we say that it looks absolutely stunning.

