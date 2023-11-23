The 4 very best TV deals under £1000 this Black Friday (and one just over)

Thinking of upgrading your TV this Black Friday? We don't blame you, with a flood of amazing Black Friday TV deals already active, it's a tempting time to snag a new set. But the whole point of Black Friday is to get a great deal right? There's no need to break the bank if you want a great TV, and we can prove that point with these top-notch deals on TVs under £1000.

Whether it's an affordable QLED with streaming smarts built-in or even a reasonably priced OLED TV, there is plenty of choice around if you're looking for a great deal this Black Friday. All of the TVs on this list have been thoroughly tested by our expert team of reviewers, meaning we can wholeheartedly recommend each of these deals as being worth your hard-earned cash.

Have a little bit more to spend? Then check out our list of the best OLED TV deals for the more premium sets as well as our general list of best TV deals for a wider range of Black Friday bargains.

Hisense 43A6GTUK 43-inch LCD TV was £429 now £269 at Amazon (save £160)

The 2021 43A6GTUK is another lesson from Hisense in how you can no longer judge a TV by its price point. Yes, there are weaknesses – unhelpful presets and slightly desaturated colours, for example – but it also offers more features and delivers a much greater level of picture and sound consistency than should be possible at this price.

Read our full Hisense 43A6GTUK review

Amazon Fire TV Omni QLED 65 inches £1000 £700 at Amazon (save £300)

The Amazon Omni is a much better TV than its original £1000 price suggested, so with this deal, it's a serious bargain. It's obviously not up there with a premium OLED, but its picture is really balanced and consistent, it supports all HDR formats and it's got really good gaming specs as long as you don't need 120Hz. And, of course, it runs the Fire OS platform, which features more or less every app under the sun.

Read our full Amazon Omni QLED TV review.

LG OLED42C3 2023 OLED TV was £1499 now £899 at Sevenoaks (save £600)

The 42-inch C3 has finally dropped to a seriously good price. This is simply the best TV available at this size, both in terms of picture performance and features. The sound lets it down somewhat, but hopefully this discount leaves a little money for a soundbar. What Hi-Fi? Award winner

Read our full LG OLED42C3 review

TCL 65C845K £1049 £949 at Currys (save £100)

TCL's flagship Mini LED powered TV seriously impressed us, even earning it a spot on our 2023 What Hi-Fi? Awards list. Its stunning picture and comprehensive suite of gaming features including HDMI 2.1, VRR, ALLM and even Dolby Vision Gaming make it a formidable TV, especially at this price. What Hi-Fi? Award winner.

Read our full TCL 65C845K review

LG OLED48C3 2023 OLED TV £1600 £1095 at Sevenoaks (save £505)

Like its 42-inch sibling, the 48-inch C3 is simply the best TV available at its size. The picture performance is thrilling but authentic, it boasts every gaming feature you could possibly need and it has an app-packed, user-friendly operating system. Read our full LG OLED42C3 review.

