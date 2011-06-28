Teufel is the latest company to launch an iOS app: available from the iTunes App Store, the new software will control a complete Raumfeld Audio Streaming System.

The app, which is compatible with the iPhone, iPod Touch and iPad, removes the need for a separate Raumfeld Controller and, when used with a Raumfeld system, will allow users to decide which music plays in which room – whether from online streaming services, PC or NAS storage, or a USB source.

The Raumfeld systems are available from Teufel's UK online store, at £329 for the Speaker S and £499 for the Speaker M.

Daniel Radziwon, head of Teufel Audio UK, says ‘We want to give our customers complete audio-streaming capability, and the new iPhone App will help us achieve this.

'For those who have yet to experience it, the new App will allow them to enter the world of audio streaming simply and cost-effectively.’

