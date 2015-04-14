The Tangent X4 and X5 are compact standmount speakers housed in a "contemporary cabinet design" in black or white satin finishes, with walnut base plinths.

Both models use a wide dispersion 25mm soft fabric dome tweeter and long-throw paper coned bass drivers (11cm for the X4, 13cm on the X5).

Maximum power handling is 100W, while sensitivity is 88dB/w/m on the X4 and 90dB on the X5. The smaller model measures 27.5x14.6x19.8 cm (HWD), while the larger one is 34.5x16.6x20.5cm.

Prices are £170 for the X4 model and £250 for the X5. Matching Alva speaker stands with walnut frames and white or black glass base plinths are also available.