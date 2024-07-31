Soundtrack your summer with Sonos – enjoy almost £100 off the Move 2 at Amazon

Here's something you don't see every day: a proper Sonos discount to enjoy. The Sonos Move 2 is the brand's largest portable wireless speaker, and it's now dropped from its original price of £449 to just £359 at Amazon – that's a cut of £90 or, if you prefer, 20 per cent.

Happily, the deal is valid on both the white and the black colourways, so you won't have to make that tricky decision as to whether a particular finish will go well with your new sideboard. We don't know how long either discount will be around, though, as this is a reduction that's fallen outside of any major sales event or period. As ever, act fast if you want to save big.

Sonos Move 2 was £449 now £359 at Amazon (save £90)

Sonos discounts don't come around every other weekend, and this one's more than a few pennies. The new Move 2, released late last year, is rarely on sale, but the price has been cut significantly in a bid to entice would-be buyers this summer. Want a bargain? You've just found one.

The original Move was Sonos' first speaker with Bluetooth and portability, and it was followed up a few years later with the logically-named Sonos Move 2. A semi-portable monolith designed to be used in the home and outside of it, albeit not very far outside, the Move 2 is the sort of hefty companion you'd use to soundtrack events such as garden parties, weddings and outdoor workout sessions, alongside the usual duties of following you around and blasting out tunes from your kitchen to your coal shed. If you have a coal shed, that is.

The original Move was a solid, dependable sonic performer, but the 2023 sequel took things up a notch. As our review stated, there was "a step up in clarity and sophistication" with the newer version, offering "a sound that’s nicely balanced, clean and detailed, and easy to listen to". It's more open and organised and certainly less cluttered than the outgoing Move, leading to a performance that really feels like it belongs in this new era of Sonos products.

If you've clicked on this deal, you'll likely already be a fan of, or at least curious about, the way that Sonos does things concerning its app, platform and general ecosystem. The Move 2 is a classic Sonos speaker, offering the sort of usability that few rivals can muster thanks to its multi-room capabilities, Bluetooth 5.0 and wireless streaming via AirPlay 2 and Wi-Fi 6, the latter of which offers 24-bit/49kHz quality if you're using Amazon Music Unlimited or Qobuz. That's not bad for an IP56-rated speaker that's as happy at the bottom of a garden as it is sitting next to your TV or perched beside your desk.

Further bow strings include 24-hour battery life, automatic Trueplay room calibration, stereo pairing, Sonos Voice Control and Alexa (this is a smart speaker, after all), plus a robust, clean design that, while bulky, is made portable via a recessed carry handle at the back.

For Sonos fans, the Move 2 is the real deal. Thanks to a major discount at Amazon, that deal just became a whole lot more appealing.

