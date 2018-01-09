Hot on the heels of its first success with truly wireless buds – the Award-winning WF-1000X – Sony has announced a new pair of true wireless in-ears, the WF-SP700N.

The WF-SP700Ns feature digital noise-cancelling technology, with an Ambient Sound feature that lets a bit of the outside world in so you’re aware of your surroundings - similar to the WF-1000X. The NFC-enabled buds come with three hours of battery, while the compact carry case offers two additional charges.

As part of Sony's sports headphones range, the buds are splash-proof (IPX4 rated) and will withstand rain and sweaty sessions at the gym.

Available in four colourful finishes (black, pink, yellow and silver), the WF-SP700N truly wireless buds will be available from June 2018 with an estimated price of $180 (UK pricing hasn't been confirmed yet).

They will also be optimised for Google Assistant following a future update, which will give you quicker access to voice-activated commands and tasks.

MORE: CES 2018 - news, highlights, best new products

Two other sporty wireless headphones were also announced at CES 2018: the Sony WI-SP600N and WI-SP500. Both headphones have splash-proof designs and feature a discreet band connecting the two buds. The SP600Ns also support digital noise cancelling, have an arc support similar to the SP700Ns to keep the buds in place and last for six hours on a single charge.

The most affordable of the bunch is the SP500s, which aren't noise-cancelling, but have an open-type driver that lets ambient noise in and grippy earbuds with rubber dimples to keep them secure. They have a reported battery life of eight hours.

The Sony WI-SP600N will be available from June 2018 (for an estimated price of $150, UK pricing is still to be confirmed), while the WI-SP500 is out in April 2018 and will cost £80.

