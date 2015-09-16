Trending

Sony update to bring HDR to more Bravia TVs

By News 

High dynamic range video is all the rage right now and Sony has announced an HDR update for more of its TVs.

Amazon Video is already streaming HDR content and now more Sony TV owners can see the benefit thanks to an update set to roll-out this year.

A network update will bring HDR support to the S85, X85, X90, X91, X93 and X94 ranges.

HDR promises better contrast levels, a more dynamic picture and better brightness. And if you're an owner of one of the above Sony TVs, now you can find out for yourself.

The only sniff of a brand new Sony TV at IFA 2015 earlier this month came in the shape of the Bravia X91C, a 75-inch 4K Ultra HD TV that's just 15mm slim - though in truth this had already been announced in the US.

It now looks set for release in other territories from mid-September. It too supports HDR video, has Sony's Triluminos display, the 4K Processor X1 picture engine and the Android TV platform, complete with Google Cast.

