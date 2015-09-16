Amazon Video is already streaming HDR content and now more Sony TV owners can see the benefit thanks to an update set to roll-out this year.

A network update will bring HDR support to the S85, X85, X90, X91, X93 and X94 ranges.

HDR promises better contrast levels, a more dynamic picture and better brightness. And if you're an owner of one of the above Sony TVs, now you can find out for yourself.

MORE: Sony KD-65X8505C review

The only sniff of a brand new Sony TV at IFA 2015 earlier this month came in the shape of the Bravia X91C, a 75-inch 4K Ultra HD TV that's just 15mm slim - though in truth this had already been announced in the US.

It now looks set for release in other territories from mid-September. It too supports HDR video, has Sony's Triluminos display, the 4K Processor X1 picture engine and the Android TV platform, complete with Google Cast.

See all our Sony news and reviews