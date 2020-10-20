Sony noise cancelling wireless in-ear headphones deal: save £31 at Amazon

Need a deal on a pair of noise-cancelling sports headphones for running or workouts – ideally true wireless ones with a decent battery life that'll fit into that small side pocket in your gym bag? Keep reading.

Often, when a deal on a set of true wireless in-ears goes live, you might be forgiven for assuming they'll be from a relatively unknown brand, or that it's a slightly older product. Not so here. This Sony set of wireless headphones (yes, Sony, makers of the two time Award-winning WF-1000XM3) is the WF-SP800N, which only launched in May 2020.

It must be a little low on feature set then, no? Actually, there's an 18 hour battery with noise cancelling deployed (9 hours apiece from the buds and their charger) which is upped to 26 hours (13 hours apiece) if you're not using noise cancelling. On that, there's digital noise cancelling, an Ambient Sound mode, Adaptive Sound Control (which adapts noise cancelling levels to your environment), a useful Quick Attention feature (cover on of the buds and the playback lowers significantly so you can hear someone talking) and Sony's celebrated Extra Bass series sound profile.

Sony WF-SP800N noise-cancelling in-ears £180 £149 at Amazon

True wireless? Check. Noise cancelling? Check – including a Quick Attention feature should someone approach you. 2020 release? Yes – they're barely four months old. Decent battery with wireless charging case? Yes: 18 hours with noise cancelling on, 26 without it. App support? Tick, the Sony Connect app. Discount? £31, or 17%, but with this feature set, they were competitive to start with... View Deal

You can customise the touch control functionality with the Sony Connect app, use the buds for call handling and access to either Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant or Siri. They're IP55 rated, which means they've been tested against 6.3mm nozzle jets of water firing at them from all directions, and you get earfins for a more sports-worthy fit, too.

They also support Sony 360 Reality Audio technology to deliver a more immersive listen, but you'll have to use a compatible music streaming service to hear the difference.

In a rush? Just 10 minutes of charge time will give you an hour of music playback, which should be enough for most of us heading out for a quick run.

If you're looking for a set of wireless headphones that fall into the AirPods alternative bracket but at a nice little discount, they're worth a look at this price...

MORE:

Check out our best wireless earbuds 2020

Read all our Sony reviews

Scope out the best headphones deals ahead of Black Friday 2020