The UBP-X700 supports HDR10 and Dolby Vision, although the latter will come via a firmware update, which Sony claims will arrive in Summer 2018. That's quite a while to wait, considering the player launches this month for £270. Here's hoping it's just as good as its Award-winning stablemate, the Sony UBP-X800.

You can access 4K streaming services through the X700 including Netflix and Amazon Prime Video, while it also supports high-quality audio formats including FLAC and DSD.

The STR-DH790 is a 7.2 channel AV receiver with support for 4K and HDR plus DTS:X and Dolby Atmos (in a 5.1.2 configuration). It uses Sony's own Advanced D.C.A.C (Digital Cinema Auto Calibration) system to carry out the set-up process for your speaker system.

The amp is due to launch in Spring, but pricing is still TBC.

Read more:

Sony unveils AF8 series of 4K HDR OLED TVs

CES 2018 - news, highlights, best new products

LG announces ThinQ brand for artificially intelligent TVs

CES 2018: New Samsung TVs feature 8K QLED, MicroLED, Bixby voice control, HDR10+

Panasonic reveals two 4K HDR OLED TV ranges ahead of CES 2018

HDR10+ gets logo, gains more industry support