As part of Sony's Life space UX entertainment concept at CES 2014, the Japanese company showed off a new and unique Ultra Short Throw Projector.

The model number is yet to be confirmed, but the unit's due for launch in the US later in the summer. It's capable of producing a mammoth 147in Ultra HD 4K image from a ridiculously short distance away - 28in to be precise.

The Ultra Short Throw Projector features four HDMI inputs, Sony's 4K X-Reality PRO picture processing technology, and supports active 3D technology.

Having seen it in the flesh, it's an impressive-looking unit. The projector is flanked by speakers, which in turn are flanked by compartments for your home cinema kit.

The projector's going to cost an estimated $30,000 - $40,000 when it goes on sale in the US later this summer (UK launch tbc). All you need is a white wall or projector screen big enough for that 147in picture. We can't wait to get one in our testrooms...

Andy Madden

