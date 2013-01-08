Sony has launched 55in and 65in 4K Ultra HD X9000A TVs at CES 2013, joining the 84in 4K model that was released at the end of last year.

Sony has confirmed the US prices of the XBR-55X900A (55-inch) and XBR-65X900A (65-inch) 4K Ultra HD TVs as $4,999 and $6,999 respectively, with the release date set for the 4K TVs as April 21st, 2013.

EXCLUSIVE: Sony KD-65X9005A 4K TV review

The X9000A range uses the latest Sony 4K X-Reality Pro and X-Reality Pro processing engines, to deliver 4K content and upscaled Full HD content on the 4K screens.

There are also four further TV ranges sitting beneath the Sony 4K TVs: the W900A, W802A, W650A and W600A.

Full details on the new Sony TVs for 2013 from CES

The non-4K TVs are available in 22in to 55in screen sizes and include active and passive 3D sets.

Sony 2013 4K Ultra HD

Ultra HD 4K resolution TVs have been the main theme of CES 2013 so far, with LG, Samsung, Sharp and Toshiba all releasing sets sporting the four times full HD, 3840 x 2160 resolution.

Sony's new TVs wil roll out later this year, though there's no word on an official UK release date or indeed prices.

New picture technology inside the Sony 4K TVs include TRILUMINOS Display and QD Vision's Colour IQ, which together promise more vivid colours from a wider colour palette.

Sony 2013 TVs: UltraHD content is on its way

And to help you get 4K content on to you new UltraHD TV, Sony also announced exciting plans for the world's first 4K content distribution service, where Sony pictures and other distributors will be teaming up to provide consumers with 4K content.

Sony's plan to release 'Mastered in 4K' Blu-rays discs in the US in Spring, featuring remastered 4K content down to 1080p resolution content.

Sony 2013 TVs: Sound quality

Once again, Sony is pushing the sound quality of its new TVs, with the "Signal-to-Sound architecture" claiming better than average TV audio. We shall see.

Sony's Xperia phones also come in to play, with the new Sony 2013 TVs sporting NFC compatibility allowing for one touch communication, whether it be sharing content from your phone on the screen – mirroring – or accessing the TV EPG on your mobile.

Lastly, the new Sony TVs have a 'Sense of Quartz' design, uniform across all the new models and most noticeable for the glowing light beneath the Sony logo. Don't worry, you can probably turn it off.

Full details on all the new Sony TVs and all the company's new 2013 products to follow.

Written by Joe Cox

Follow whathifi.com on Twitter

Join us on Facebook