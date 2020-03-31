Sony 2020 4K LCD TVs now available, prices from £599

Sony has today revealed UK pricing for the majority of its 4K LCD TVs for 2020 – and it ranges from £599 for a 43in model to £3999 for a 85in set.

Sadly, we are still awaiting figures for the company’s forthcoming ZH8 8K LCD TV and A8, A85 and A9 Master Series 4K OLEDs. But if your 2020 TV ambitions don't reach to such lofty heights, you may well be interested in making one of these lower-ranging (yet still feature-packed) Sonys – which are available now – your next TV.

The top-ranging XH95 ranges from £1199 for the 49in and £3999 for the 85in, although the 55in, 65in and 75in that they sandwich are without prices yet. They boast many features of the higher-ranging Sony 2020 OLEDs, including Full Array LED panels, the company's flagship picture processor, a newly developed sound system and support for Netflix Calibrated, IMAX Enhanced, Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos. There’s Android TV with built-in Chromecast, too.

The XH85 range brings those figures down to £949 for the 43in model and £999 for the 49in set, due to them being edge-lit designs with no local dimming. They mirror the above XH95 series' features but sport Sony’s less advanced processor.

On the next rung of the ladder is the XH81 series, which comprises 43in (£699), 49in (£799), 55in (£999) and 65in (£1199) sizes. The smaller two are edge-lit LED panels while the larger two are direct-lit, and support extends to Dolby Vision and Atmos but not Netflix Calibrated or IMAX Enhanced.

The widest selection of sizes is available in the XH80 range (pictured), which is the best of the lot for getting the most screen real estate for your money. There are 43in (£649), 49in (£749), 55in (£949), 65in (£1099), 75in (£1899) and 85in (£2499) variants, all of which match the technical specification of the XH81 but sport V-shaped feet rather than the arguably more stylish ice skate-style variety.

Bringing up the rear is the XH70 – available in 43in (£599), 49in (£699), 55in (£799) and 65in (£899) sizes – which most notably forgoes Android TV (for a Linux smart operating system), Dolby Vision and Atmos support, and the superior processor found in the ranges above. It does however play nicely with HDR10 and HLG formats, and the two larger sizes are direct-lit.

MORE:

The best 4K TV deals 2020: OLED, QLED, HDR

Samsung 2020 TV lineup: everything you need to know

LG 2020 TV lineup: 4K, 8K, OLED, everything you need to know

Panasonic 2020 TVs: everything you need to know