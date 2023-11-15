Sonus Faber expands its elegant Lumina line with the addition of two new speakers

Established Italian brand Sonus Faber is bolstering its Lumina collection of speakers with two new models: the Lumina II Amator bookshelf and the Lumina V Amator floorstander. While the new models continue the line's simple, minimalist design philosophy, there are a few touches of swanky Italian flair and some key technical upgrades to help them stand out from the rest.

The Lumina II Amator is a bookshelf pair, whereas the V Amator is a floorstanding model. Both speakers are constructed from natural materials, including all-new wood front panels alongside a glossy veneer finish in a choice of three colourways.

Both models house much of the same DNA as their Sonus Faber cousins, including the same damped tweeters from the Lumina and Sonetto series, with each speaker's drive unit equipped with Sonus Faber’s proprietary natural fibre and paper blend air-dried diaphragm.

There's novel tech on display, too, with both new speakers boasting improvements in the components of their crossover networks to deliver what Sonus Faber promises will be a "breath-taking performance" from almost any position in a given room. Many of these innovations have trickled down from existing lines such as the Amati and Homage collections, such as the company's dedicated circuitry and filter designs for "greater resolution and more rigorous and coherent reproduction".

The smaller Lumina II Amator bookshelf models are arriving alongside the larger Lumina V floorstanders. (Image credit: Sonus faber)

While these siblings share much of the same characteristics, there are some key differences in terms of form and functionality. Each Lumina II Amator features a 29mm tweeter and a 15cm paper cone mid-woofer, whereas the V Amator floorstander sports a vented box design and houses three drive units in the shape of a 29mm tweeter, a 15cm mid-range and two 16.5cm woofers.

We've rated Sonus Faber's Lumina line highly in the past, so news of new additions to the series seems auspicious. The rather affordable Lumina 1 standmounters earned a four-star rating when we tested them a few years back, while the more high-end Lumina V floorstanders managed the full five thanks to their easy-going character and knack for vocal reproduction.

Prices are as follows:

- Lumina Amator II: £1299 / €1499 / $1499 per pair

- Lumina Amator V: £2999 / €3499 / $3499 per pair

Both the Lumina II Amator and the Lumina V Amator V will be available in Europe (from December 2023) and globally (from January 2024) in glossy red, glossy wenge or glossy walnut.

