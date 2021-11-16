Sonos update adds support for DTS surround sound

Sonos has unveiled an update to its S2 app that adds several new features, including compatibility with DTS digital sound.

A rival format to Dolby Digital, DTS decoding will be supported on the Arc, Beam (Gen 2), Beam (Gen 1), Playbar, Playbase and Amp, with a notification badge on the 'Now Playing' screen of the Sonos app confirming the content type being played.

Additionally, all users streaming music via the S2 app will now be able to adjust sound settings, including Treble, Bass, and Loudness, via the Now Playing screen by tapping the volume slider bar and pressing the settings button on the right-hand side. Currently, this update is only available on iOS, but Sonos says that Android support will be available in the coming months.

There's also a new battery Saver setting for the Roam and Move that, when enabled, will automatically turn off the wireless speakers after 30 minutes of inactivity to help preserve battery life.

The new features above are being rolled out today, but Sonos has also shared that support for Amazon Music Ultra HD and Dolby Atmos Music will be coming soon.

To check you've got the most up to date version of the app, go to Settings > System > System Updates > Check for Updates.

