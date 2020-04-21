Sonos Radio launches with over 30 Sonos stations and Thom Yorke curation

Sonos has launched a free, ad-supported radio service called Sonos Radio. It's available on all Sonos products via a software update rolling out today.

Sonos Radio combines more than 60,000 stations from around the world, using existing and new radio partners, with Sonos' own original programming – similar to Apple's Beats 1 radio.

Sonos Sound System is the service's signature, discovery-led, ad-free station, created and hosted by Sonos. It features new and well-known music, behind-the-scenes stories and artist profiles. Every Wednesday, there will be an hour of music hand-picked by 'one of today’s most innovative artists'.

Ad-free artist stations, meanwhile, feature song curations from artists inspired by their own influences.

First up is Thom Yorke's In the Absence Thereof, of which he says: "Here in a new form is that ever rolling compilation/office chart habit of mine of putting together what I have found recently that fascinates or moves me, what obsesses me, challenges me, opens new doors, reminds me of what i might have forgotten, is insanely complex or elegantly simple, violent, funny, messy, heavy or light. Whatever has hit me over the head basically. It may be new or old or just dug up again. With all this time we have behind doors I hope this provides a welcome connection and escape... and perhaps stops the walls closing in quite so quick."

(Image credit: Sonos)

Curations by Brittany Howard of Alabama Shakes, David Byrne of Talking Heads, and Third Man Records, will launch in the coming weeks, with additional artist stations promised 'regularly'.

Last but not least is Sonos Stations, which is over 30 ad-supported stations of handpicked music based on genres and occasions, such as 'Indie Gold', 'Reggae Roots', 'Sunset Fuzz' and 'Cocktail Hour'.

According to Sonos, nearly half of all listening time on Sonos is dedicated to radio through the third-party services (TuneIn Radio and iHeart Radio, for example) on the Sonos platform – no wonder Sonos has developed its own offering.

To access Sonos Radio, open the Sonos app, perform the software update (if required) and find it within the 'Browse' section. Note that while third-party radio will still be compatible with voice control, neither Sonos Stations or Sonos Sound System will be at launch.

