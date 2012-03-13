iPad/iPhone docks are two a penny these days, but this unusual looking model caught our eye at the CU Exposed spring technology showcase this afternoon.

It's made from wood, felt and plastic by Sonoro in Germany, has an integrated iPad cradle and a USB connection for playing and charging your iDevice.

Called the Spark, the wooden, felt-covered enclosure houses a front-firing speaker and digital sound processor, "for optimal bass and treble balance", plus two aux inputs for connecting other mobile devices.

It will be available in a choice of red, black, grey or beige felt finishes when it goes on sale in the UK this summer for £149.

Also on display from Sonoro was the CuboGo portable radio, available in a choice of rubberised finishes and sporting an FM radio and 3.5mm input.

A DAB+ version will go on sale in June for £129, and be joined by a Bluetooth speaker version for £99 in October.

